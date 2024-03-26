Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead’s £20m must be spent wisely – and locals deserve a say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead’s £20m must be spent wisely – and locals deserve a say

It’s pivotal that any future Peterhead masterplanning is done in consultation with the people who live there.

Could Peterhead become a seafood hotspot and seaside destination with the right plan? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Could Peterhead become a seafood hotspot and seaside destination with the right plan? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Rebecca Buchan

Sitting on a terrace overlooking Madrid’s Gran Via, I watched wistfully as Sheila Ross from Banff scooped £1 million in Bounty Competitions’ biggest ever giveaway.

I was kicking myself for not entering the draw. I had been on holiday for around four days when the winner was announced, and could get used to that way of life.

I started daydreaming about very early retirement, and which Spanish terrace I could secure for life as a millionaire.

And what else could £1 million get me? Well, if we’re honest, not as much as you might think.

It’s a life-changing sum of money so far as helping you overcome day-to-day financial worries. But, in terms of assets, £1 million wouldn’t go very far if you splurged.

I certainly wouldn’t be able to buy a New York penthouse or a private jet. That’s why it would be vital to spend or invest it wisely.

One really posh car, a lavish holiday or two, a couple of designer bags, your mortgage paid off and – poof – the money’s gone.

While Sheila has been celebrating her windfall, and contemplating how to spend the money, the people of Peterhead have been handed their own conundrum over what to do with a wad of cash.

Big spending in the Blue Toon

The Blue Toon has been promised £20 million in UK Government funds to help breathe new life into the town centre. And, while it might seem like a lot, it is imperative that the grant is spent carefully. We don’t want a repeat of the bandstand.

Almost £400,000 was spent on the structure in the centre of Drummers Corner, which took years to complete, only for no one to use it. And, to top it all off, it’s hated by the town, almost unanimously.

The controversial bandstand in Drummers Corner, Peterhead.
The controversial bandstand in Drummers Corner, Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So, what could £20 million do for the north-east fishing port?

Big spending in Aberdeen led to the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens at more than £32 million. Peterhead’s comparatively modest sum falls well short of that.

Last week, The P&J took to the streets to ask people what should be done. A few common themes developed, including revamping the lido, reviving the town centre with a focus on entertainment, and buying the Muckle Kirk.

Fresh, local produce on offer at Peterhead fish market.
Acres of fresh, local produce on offer at Peterhead fish market. Image: Paul Riddell

And, even though I was hundreds of miles away, I put my own thinking cap on. What about investing in the fish market? In Madrid, despite being nowhere near the sea, they have the biggest one in Europe, serving thousands of local hotels and restaurants every day. And tourists can sign up to visit the site, too.

Just think what we could do when we’re landing the fish on our doorstep.

I know I used to go visit Peterhead’s fish market as a school kid, but surely there’s the capacity to do more? With the influx of tourists coming in on cruises from Aberdeen, as well as word of Buckie getting some ships, too, could this be an area for development?

Alongside that, what about creating a world-class fish restaurant, serving fresh seafood straight from the market? It has long been one of my biggest bugbears – how scarce seafood restaurants selling local produce are in the north-east.

Let residents shape Peterhead masterplan

Is now the time for the Blue Toon to have its own masterplan, in the way the Granite City and the Broch do? One with a focal point on the sea, perhaps. Starting at the harbour and making its way around to the lido, it could be transformative. We could create a real seaside destination.

Levelling-up funding of £18 million was pledged to the town early last year to completely transform Arbuthnot House into a museum and cultural hub. The local library and Arbuthnot Museum will also be given a new lease of life with the cash.

How often do we think residents will be popping along to these museums?

And while this regeneration is to be welcomed, especially with the investment in the town’s heritage, it’s pivotal that any future masterplanning is done in consultation with the people who live there. How often do we think residents will be popping along to these museums?

The decision of how to spend Peterhead’s government cash, as it stands, will be down to the Town Board, which will soon be formed by councillors, sport and cultural organisations, local businesses and others. But something so important deserves to be put before the people, too.

Exterior of Arbuthnot House.
Arbuthnot House is to be transformed into a new museum. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As a former Meethill School pupil, I would love to see the monument which it takes its logo from restored. But is that really what the majority wants?

While there is an overwhelming sense of belonging and pride in Peterhead, it is clear frustrations have long been mounting about the lack of facilities. As one of the biggest commuter towns in the north-east, with a population of around 20,000 and growing, the people living there deserve to be given something that will serve them well, and attract new business and visitors.

I’m not saying we will ever rival Madrid, but could this investment be the boost Peterhead needs to get on the map as a true tourist destination?

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

From museums and art to delicious food, there's plenty for everyone in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Scottish Government says the new hate crime bill ensures protection laws are fit for the 21st century. Critics say it risks infringing on free speech. Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock
Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of Foresterhill's Lady Helen Parking Centre in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Greggs at Westhill shopping centre. Upsettingly, fans of the bakery chain were left to fend for themselves during its till outage on Wednesday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ian and Marie came to the rescue when Moreen took a tumble. Image: Helen Hepburn
Recently refurbished office space in the west end of Aberdeen.
Labour's Donald Dewar and Jim Wallace of the Liberal Democrats, pictured in 1997. Image: Dan Tuffs/Shutterstock
Demonstrators dressed as chickens protest opposite Downing Street in London, calling on Rishi Sunak to name a general election date. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
A new Orange Order lodge was launched at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The pilot scheme to downgrade minor crime and concentrate on more important cases was trialled in the north-east but is now being rolled out across Scotland. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
