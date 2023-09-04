North-east substation workers take day out of work to help local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east substation workers take day out of work to help local community

SSEN Transmission team members helped The Bothie make improvements to their community space.

By Chris Cromar
People standing outside The Bothie.
SSEN Transmission staff with local community volunteers outside The Bothie ahead of the clear-up. Image: SSE Transmission.

Employees of an electricity company working on a new substation in the north-east have lent a helping hand to a local youth community project.

SSEN Transmission team members, who are involved in the infrastructure project near Kintore, helped The Bothie – a community run organisation for young people in the town – after they issued a call for volunteers to help with a clear-up mission.

It comes after the organisation was recently awarded funding for new brickwork around the exterior of the building.

People picking up debris.
The volunteers removed debris from the front of The Bothie. Image: SSEN Transmission.

A team of five volunteers from SSEN Transmission soon sprung into action to spruce up the exterior of the community space.

The volunteers brought along rakes, litter pickers and shovels to help with the clear-up  and once work was complete, they donated all tools to The Bothie.

It is part of SSEN Transmission’s “Be The Difference” days – which the firm encourages all staff to take part in – and allows employees a paid days leave to support a cause or charity which is important to them.

‘Positive impact’

SSEN Transmission project manager, Cris MacDonald said: “As guests in the area, it is really important to us that we try and have a positive impact on the local community, so we are always looking for ways we can support and get involved.

“We heard that the team at The Bothie could do with some much needed people power to progress with the clear-up and removal of old cladding from around the building, so we sprang into action.

“The team were really keen to provide their support and volunteer their time –  most of the team have been working on the project since it kicked off in 2021 – and everyone in the team was keen to give back to the community.”

Outside of The Bothie.
The Bothie is located in Kintore.

Action Kintore chairman, Brian Johnstone added: “The support from the SSEN Transmission Kintore project team is so much appreciated, it helped our own volunteers to progress the project end quickly.

“It is so humbling to have local companies and their staff support our youth project this way, further confirming the regular commitment by SSEN Transmission in continuing to support our local community projects.”

Conversation