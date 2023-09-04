How Aberdeenshire farmers are using rock from quarries to reduce carbon emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Aberdeenshire farmers are using rock from quarries to reduce carbon emissions

More than 15,600 tonnes of rock have been spread across Aberdeenshire farms to-date.

By Michelle Henderson
A tractor driving down the centre of a green field.
More than 15,600 tonnes of rock as been distributed to farms across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire farmers are working to undo carbon emissions through the use of crushed basalt rock spread on fields.

Thousands of tonnes of crushed basalt rock are being distributed to farms across the region to improve soil quality and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The materials are being sourced from three council-owned quarries, Balmedie, Pitcaple, and Craiglash, which produce more than 200,000 tonnes of aggregates and coated materials per year.

The project is being led by nature-based carbon removal company, Undo, in conjunction with the council.

Experts estimated that for every four tonnes of basalt dust spread, one tonne of carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere.

More than 15,600 tonnes of rock have been spread across Aberdeenshire to-date.

A person wearing white gloves holds a handful of basalt dust.
Experts say using crushed basalt rock will help improve soil quality and reduce carbon emissions. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee chairman, Alan Turner, said: “The great thing about this process is that it’s not just reducing carbon emissions in one area of a supply chain in favour of another. It is actually removing carbon dioxide from the air.

“On a human timescale, it’s essentially permanently stored and in a manner that also helps our local farming community.”

How does the process work?

During the crushing and screening processes, rock dust is produced and is often seen as a waste material.

However, Undo came up with a sustainable solution, helping to reduce carbon emissions and prevent waste.

The locally sourced crushed basalt rock is spread using existing farming machinery.

Once distributed, the crushed basalt dust should improve soil health and reduce the need for chemical fertilisers.

For millions of years, carbon dioxide has been combined with rainwater to form carbonic acid. When this dilute acid falls on mountains, forests, and grassland, the carbon dioxide interacts with the rocks and soil and mineralises—safely storing it in carbonate form.

Undo enhances and accelerates that process by spreading crushed basalt rock on farmland, increasing the surface area of the rock and giving it immediate contact with carbon dioxide produced by plant roots and soil microbes.

This process reduces the timescale from millions of years to just decades.

Jennifer Brodie, Undo’s agriculture business development manager for northern Scotland said: “In addition to permanent carbon removal, basalt is a mineral-rich volcanic rock full of nutrients and trace elements.

“We have an ever-extending range of field trials underway to scientifically quantify the benefits we are bringing to the soil and crops and the potential savings to farmers for expensive fertilisers and lime.”

