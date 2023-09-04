Police treating wilful fires in Bucksburn and Dyce as ‘potentially’ linked

A number of recent fires in the Torry and Bucksburn areas of Aberdeen are being treated as “wilful” by police.

The incidents have all taken place in the late evening or early morning within a two-week period.

Officers are continuing their investigations into the fires which they believe were started deliberately and are “potentially” linked.

Two fires broke out in the Stoneywood area of the city on Saturday, August 19, and Monday, August 28.

On Saturday, police were called to a fireraising incident at Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn.

The extent of the damage caused is unknown but it is understood the school was open to all staff and pupils today.

Two fires in one night in Bucksburn

Another incident took place at a premises on Kepplehills Road, near the school building, on the same night.

Police have confirmed a man was seen acting suspiciously near the scene of the second fire.

He is thought to be between 15 and 17-years old and is described as being white, about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with short dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a navy rucksack.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the fires as their investigation continues.

Sergeant Elinor Bosanquet said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or and potential CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage, from any of the areas to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 4040 of September 2.”