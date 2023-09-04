Police treating wilful fires in Bucksburn and Dyce as ‘potentially’ linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police treating wilful fires in Bucksburn and Dyce as ‘potentially’ linked

A number of fires have been reported in the areas since August 19.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Brimmond Primary School in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen
One of the incidents took place at Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A number of recent fires in the Torry and Bucksburn areas of Aberdeen are being treated as “wilful” by police.

The incidents have all taken place in the late evening or early morning within a two-week period.

Officers are continuing their investigations into the fires which they believe were started deliberately and are “potentially” linked.

Two fires broke out in the Stoneywood area of the city on Saturday, August 19, and Monday, August 28.

On Saturday, police were called to a fireraising incident at Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn.

The extent of the damage caused is unknown but it is understood the school was open to all staff and pupils today.

Two fires in one night in Bucksburn

Another incident took place at a premises on Kepplehills Road, near the school building, on the same night.

Police have confirmed a man was seen acting suspiciously near the scene of the second fire.

He is thought to be between 15 and 17-years old and is described as being white, about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with short dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a navy rucksack.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the fires as their investigation continues.

Sergeant Elinor Bosanquet said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or and potential CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage, from any of the areas to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 4040 of September 2.”

