Impact of Bain’s Coaches ban on school buses examined by Aberdeenshire Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Impact of Bain’s Coaches ban on school buses examined by Aberdeenshire Council

The boss of the north-east operator has had its licence revoked after safety concerns were raised.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook

Aberdeenshire Council is still considering the impact of the boss of Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick losing his operator’s licence.

An investigation from Scotland’s transport commissioner found Douglas Bain “deliberately” failed to keep vehicles up to standard – then falsified documents to cover it up.

It was described as a “serious case of dishonesty” in a report, which also outlined officials had been unable to view important safety documents during repeated visits to the Oldmeldrum firm.

Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick has run school buses to Kemnay Academy, Ellon Academy and others in recent years.

They also operate the 421 public bus service that runs between Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Kemnay and Alford.

Aberdeenshire Council has told the Press and Journal it is still assessing the consequences of the traffic commissioner’s decision.

What does the decision mean for Bain’s Coaches school buses?

The decision of the traffic commissioner to ban Mr Bain from holding a transport operator’s licence for five years will have serious consquences.

The document ensures those running firms know the legal requirements of how to ensure vehicles are safely maintained and operated, including how many hours drivers should work.

It is a criminal offence to operate a vehicle before your licence has been issued, or if it has been revoked.

Three Bain's Coaches coaches in a line in the countryside.
The impact of the Bain’s Coaches decision is still being assessed by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Bain’s Coaches/Facebook

The traffic commissioner describes Mr Bain as sole trader running both companies, while also holding the position of transport manager.

Without someone else holding a transport operator’s licence, it will not be possible for Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick to continue to run school buses.

The traffic commissioner decision comes into effect later this month to allow arrangements to be put in place for the services.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are aware that following the outcome of a public inquiry, the Scottish Traffic Commissioner has revoked the PSV Operator’s Licences of ABC (Methlick) Limited and Douglas Bain (t/a Bain’s Coaches) with effect from September 7 and September 21, respectively.

“Aberdeenshire Council is currently assessing the implications of this decision in relation to the local bus service contract and school transport contract that Bains’ Coaches currently operate on our behalf.”

What were Bain’s Coaches concerns?

Concerns about Bain’s Coaches first surfaced in 2019 after a warning was issued about anti-social behaviour on “party buses”.

A public inquiry was convened by the traffic commissioner after the most recent concerns surfaced, which initially concerned inspectors being unable to access logs about how many hours drivers had worked.

Further visits were arranged where it further worries were raised about safety checks not being done to the required standard.

In their report, the traffic commissioner concluded the firm had “deliberately” failed to abide by road safety rules to gain a commercial advantage.

Mr Bain has had his licence revoked for five years and has been ordered to pass an exam before it can be returned.

Bain’s Coaches boss has operator licence revoked after inspectors find buses ‘deliberately’ not maintained to safety standards

More from Transport

Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
Aberdeen maritime pilot to be honoured with top medal after fighting for safety following…
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
Signs at Elgin A96 roundabout
Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver…
Car on A96 roundabout in Elgin with KFC behind.
'Accident waiting to happen': Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review
Side-on view of Bain's Coaches bus outside hotel.
Bain's Coaches boss has operator licence revoked after inspectors find buses 'deliberately' not maintained…
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973
Bain's Coaches provides transport to events across the north-east and Scotland. Image: Bain's Coaches/Facebook
500-tonne vessel successfully refloated after running aground off Skye

Conversation