Impact of Bain’s Coaches ban on school buses examined by Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council is still considering the impact of the boss of Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick losing his operator’s licence.

An investigation from Scotland’s transport commissioner found Douglas Bain “deliberately” failed to keep vehicles up to standard – then falsified documents to cover it up.

It was described as a “serious case of dishonesty” in a report, which also outlined officials had been unable to view important safety documents during repeated visits to the Oldmeldrum firm.

Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick has run school buses to Kemnay Academy, Ellon Academy and others in recent years.

They also operate the 421 public bus service that runs between Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Kemnay and Alford.

Aberdeenshire Council has told the Press and Journal it is still assessing the consequences of the traffic commissioner’s decision.

What does the decision mean for Bain’s Coaches school buses?

The decision of the traffic commissioner to ban Mr Bain from holding a transport operator’s licence for five years will have serious consquences.

The document ensures those running firms know the legal requirements of how to ensure vehicles are safely maintained and operated, including how many hours drivers should work.

It is a criminal offence to operate a vehicle before your licence has been issued, or if it has been revoked.

The traffic commissioner describes Mr Bain as sole trader running both companies, while also holding the position of transport manager.

Without someone else holding a transport operator’s licence, it will not be possible for Bain’s Coaches and ABC Methlick to continue to run school buses.

The traffic commissioner decision comes into effect later this month to allow arrangements to be put in place for the services.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are aware that following the outcome of a public inquiry, the Scottish Traffic Commissioner has revoked the PSV Operator’s Licences of ABC (Methlick) Limited and Douglas Bain (t/a Bain’s Coaches) with effect from September 7 and September 21, respectively.

“Aberdeenshire Council is currently assessing the implications of this decision in relation to the local bus service contract and school transport contract that Bains’ Coaches currently operate on our behalf.”

What were Bain’s Coaches concerns?

Concerns about Bain’s Coaches first surfaced in 2019 after a warning was issued about anti-social behaviour on “party buses”.

A public inquiry was convened by the traffic commissioner after the most recent concerns surfaced, which initially concerned inspectors being unable to access logs about how many hours drivers had worked.

Further visits were arranged where it further worries were raised about safety checks not being done to the required standard.

In their report, the traffic commissioner concluded the firm had “deliberately” failed to abide by road safety rules to gain a commercial advantage.

Mr Bain has had his licence revoked for five years and has been ordered to pass an exam before it can be returned.