Floral tributes left at gates of Balmoral for ‘inspiring’ Queen on first anniversary of death

Several members of the public paid their respects for the Queen outside the gates of the estate.

By Ellie Milne
Woman leaves flowers for Queen at Balmoral
Visitors left floral tributes for the Queen at the gates of Balmoral on the first anniversary of her death. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Balmoral Castle was widely believed to be the Queen’s favourite residence.

She would spend the summer months at the Aberdeenshire estate throughout her decades as monarch and, of course, during her final days.

One year on from her death, she was fondly remembered by visitors and those who called her a neighbour.

The scenes outside the gates of Balmoral echo those of September 8 last year but on a much smaller scale.

Camera crews have gathered once again hoping to capture a shot of the royal family as they themselves mark the first anniversary.

And, as they did last year, members of the public have turned out to leave handwritten notes and bouquets of flowers at the castle gates.

Cards for the Queen at Balmoral
Handwritten notes were also left at the Balmoral gates in memory of the Queen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Queen was an ‘inspiration’

The sun was beating down on the River Dee but it did not stop 16-year-old Kai Suleman from donning his best suit to come out and leave flowers in memory of the Queen.

The student travelled via bus from his home in Tarland to pay his respects to a woman he considered a personal inspiration.

He said: “The Queen was one of five people that I really looked up to in life.

“Her commitment to serving people is what got me involved in public service and into youth parliament. She dedicated her entire life to public service and that’s what I would like to do as well.

“I thought it was important for me to bring flowers down to Balmoral today. If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I’d be on the path I am now.

“Although I was never able to meet the Queen, she made a big impact on my life.”

A couple leave flowers for the Queen at Balmoral on first anniversary of her death
A number of people left floral tributes at Balmoral on Friday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Visitors travel miles to pay respects

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a personal tribute to the Queen this morning with prayers at nearby Crathie Kirk.

They paused to speak to well-wishers on their way back to the castle, including estate staff, members of the royal household and the public.

Later, they stepped through the gates again to lay their own flowers alongside those from visitors.

Some of those members of the public travelled miles to be at Balmoral today, including a group on holiday in Scotland for the first time from Derby.

Charles and Camilla outside Crathie Kirk talking to the public
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet estate staff and members of the public as they leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, after a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, Ernest Coull and his sister, Marlene Hay, drove down from Buckie with a memorial card and a floral tribute.

They also made the journey to Lower Deeside on this day a year ago after hearing the news of the Queen’s death.

She said: “The first anniversary is always hard, you always remember the first so we wanted to come for the family and to pay our respects.

“My brother wanted to bring some flowers and an in-memoriam card just to say they are in our thoughts. It will still be difficult for some time.

“We’ve never met the royal family but Charles opened the sawmill where my brother worked when he was still a prince, and we’ve seen them at Crathie Kirk. It’s just nice to know they’re here.

“We had also been a year ago and just think it’s important to pay our respects.”

Ballater remembers late neighbour

Flowers have been left next to a photo of the Queen at her Diamond Jubilee plaque in Ballater.
Flowers have been left next to a photo of the Queen at her Diamond Jubilee plaque in Ballater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

About seven miles along the road, the village of Ballater also quietly remembered the late Queen.

At the time of her death, she was described as a “next-door neighbour” of the Deeside community.

Her face is still present in the window of one of the village bookshops in a display dedicated to the royal family.

Locals and visitors alike were out and about enjoying the warm weather but it was clear the Queen was on many people’s minds.

Those working in one of the cafes along Bridge Street took time between serving customers to share their memories of this day last year.

They spoke of where they were when they first heard the news that the Queen had died at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Two bouquets of flowers were left at a plaque outside Glenmuick Church which marked her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Many people took a moment to stand and reflect as they looked at it today.

Conversation