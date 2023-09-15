Man due in court after drugs worth almost £4,000 recovered in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man due in court after drugs worth almost £4,000 recovered in Peterhead

Police attended a property in Slains Court on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
The man will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday. Image: DC Thomson.
The man will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

A man has been charged after drugs worth almost £4,000 were recovered in Peterhead.

Police carried out an intelligence-led operation in the town and attended a property in the Slains Court area suspected of supplying illegal drugs.

Officers found heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £3,800 on Thursday.

A four-figure sum of cash was also discovered.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

Tackling drugs in Peterhead

Detective Constable Jonathan Pinder, from Fraserburgh CID, said: “We are continuing our efforts to tackle the supply and dealing of illegal drugs, which can have a devastating effect on our communities, including concerns around county lines activity.

“County lines refers to criminals from larger cities in England, who expand their operations into smaller towns.

“They set out to exploit young and vulnerable people to sell drugs and carry cash – bringing violence, coercion and abuse. They may also take over a vulnerable person’s home, known as cuckooing.

“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Anyone who has concerns about drugs in their community is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

