Man due in court after drugs worth almost £4,000 recovered in Peterhead

A man has been charged after drugs worth almost £4,000 were recovered in Peterhead.

Police carried out an intelligence-led operation in the town and attended a property in the Slains Court area suspected of supplying illegal drugs.

Officers found heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £3,800 on Thursday.

A four-figure sum of cash was also discovered.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

Tackling drugs in Peterhead

Detective Constable Jonathan Pinder, from Fraserburgh CID, said: “We are continuing our efforts to tackle the supply and dealing of illegal drugs, which can have a devastating effect on our communities, including concerns around county lines activity.

“County lines refers to criminals from larger cities in England, who expand their operations into smaller towns.

“They set out to exploit young and vulnerable people to sell drugs and carry cash – bringing violence, coercion and abuse. They may also take over a vulnerable person’s home, known as cuckooing.

“The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

Anyone who has concerns about drugs in their community is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.