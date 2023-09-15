Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad

Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison and midfielder Eilidh Shore have been named in the Scotland under-23s squad.

A new under-23s squad was announced last week, with it’s aim being to bridge the gap between youth and senior international football.

Hutchison, 19, and Shore, 21, have been selected by Pauline MacDonald for the squad who will face Australia under-23s in Italy on September 26.

Both Dons players have plenty of international experience under their belt with Hutchison racking up 19 caps over U16, U17 and U19 level, while Shore has made 15 appearances at youth level.

Hutchison has been on terrific form this season, with six goals in seven SWPL games, while Shore has been a mainstay in the Reds’ midfield.

Former Aberdeen youngster Mya Christie, who now turns out for Hibernian, has also been named in the 23-player squad.