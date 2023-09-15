Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad

The duo have been selected for the Scotland under-23s squad who will face Australia in Italy on September 26.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison and midfielder Eilidh Shore have been named in the Scotland under-23s squad.

A new under-23s squad was announced last week, with it’s aim being to bridge the gap between youth and senior international football.

Hutchison, 19, and Shore, 21, have been selected by Pauline MacDonald for the squad who will face Australia under-23s in Italy on September 26.

Both Dons players have plenty of international experience under their belt with Hutchison racking up 19 caps over U16, U17 and U19 level, while Shore has made 15 appearances at youth level.

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

Hutchison has been on terrific form this season, with six goals in seven SWPL  games, while Shore has been a mainstay in the Reds’ midfield.

Former Aberdeen youngster Mya Christie, who now turns out for Hibernian, has also been named in the 23-player squad.

