Traffic build up after car and lorry crash on Ellon Road in Aberdeen

A car and a lorry have been involved in a crash on Ellon Road in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at about 10.30am near the junction with Balgownie Road.

The accident involved a white Skoda and a large lorry with a trailer.

Traffic was building in the area with vehicles heading into Bridge of Don queuing back onto King Street.

Both airbags in the Skoda had gone off, and the car had come to a stop in the middle of the road by the traffic lights.

Two police cars were in attendance at the scene with officers blocking off one of the northbound lanes.

Officers were seen in the cab of the lorry talking to the driver.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.25am on Friday, September 15, we received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a car in Ellon Road, Aberdeen.”

The road was cleared by 11.45am.