Well-known fashion retailer to move in to former M&Co store in Inverurie

Customers will be able to buy clothing collections designed by celebrities including Louise Redknapp.

By Kelly Wilson
The former M&Co store in Inverurie will be taken over by a well-known fashion retailer. Image: Google Maps.
The former M&Co store in Inverurie will be taken over by a well-known fashion retailer. Image: Google Maps.

Fashion retailer Peacocks is to open a new store in Inverurie next month.

The shop will be in the former M&Co in Market Place which has been sitting empty since its closure in April.

Work is currently underway to refurbish the premises ahead of it welcoming customers.

It will be a return to the north-east for the company which did previously have a store at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

M&Co Inverurie plans

Peacocks will stock clothing for men, ladies and children in a range of sizes.

Customers will be able to browse the new womenswear collection from Louise Redknapp and the menswear ranges from Ashley Banjo and Michael Owen will also be available.

Peacocks also has stores in Inverness, Oban and Montrose.

Peacocks to make a return to the north-east. Image: Shutterstock.

A Peacocks spokeswoman said: “Family fashion retailer Peacocks is delighted to announce the opening of its new store in Inverurie.

“The store will stock a wide range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion in a large variety of sizes and all at a great value price.”

M&Co demise

M&Co appointed administrators in December after a “sharp rise” in costs and an “increased pressure on cash flows and trading losses”.

The chain communicated this news to customers on Facebook.

It said: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer.

“This means that all of our stores will close.”

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Peacocks will be offering exclusive opening day discounts and offers which will be valid for a limited time.

Doors will open on Thursday October 5.

