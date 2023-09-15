American XL bully dogs to be banned after Rishi Sunak calls them a ‘danger to communities’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced American bully XLs will be outlawed by the end of 2023 following a series of attacks.

The dogs have been in the spotlight recently due to a series of attacks.

After an attack an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham went viral last weekend, Home Secretary Suella Braverman renewed calls to ban the breed.

Today, Mr Sunak announced XL bully would be outlawed by the end of this year.

‘These dogs are dangerous’

On a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rishi Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the videos we have all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

He went on to say ministers are bringing together police and experts to define the breed with the view to outlaw it. American Bully XLs are not currently recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Mr Sunak added: “We will then ban the breed under the dangerous dogs Act and news laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous I want to assure the public we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Some owners in Aberdeen earlier this week asked people not to believe stereotypes and said the violent behaviour was down to the owners and bad training.

Following the media attention, some areas have reported a surge in owners abandoning their bully XL dogs.

‘Dogs aren’t born evil they are taught’

Already, people across the north-east have expressed shock and dismay – arguing that it is the owners at fault rather than the dogs.

Erin Marshall, from Aberdeen, wrote online: “I think it’s appalling you should be banning the owners of the dangerous dogs.

“Not every XL is dangerous and it’s about time ‘professionals’ realise that every single one I’ve met is gentle and loving.

“Ban the owners and not the dogs. For any dog from tiny to massive there should be a licence and proper checks done every dog deserves an owner but not every owner deserves a dog.

“Start looking and investigating the people holding the leash dogs aren’t born evil they are taught.”

Jackie Horne wrote: “Shocking decision. 99% of these dogs are lovely. What we have to remember any dog can bite it’s not just certain breeds.”

Pet owners are suffering

Some owners and sympathisers suggested the PM should focus on the cost-of-living crisis rather than dogs. Others questioned what would happen to the dogs following the ban.

Toni Munro, from Aberdeen, posted: “Never mind the cost-of-living crisis we’re all facing. The families who can’t eat… let’s ban a dog breed.

“So they’re blaming a breed who is being failed by humans. We have failed by over breeding, backyard breeding and inbreeding.

“People who have the breed who love them unconditionally suffer at the hands of people who care about reputation and fashion trends more than a pet’s life. There should be stricter laws for breeding and selling dogs.”

Susanne Carnegie-Brown said the ban was “a joke” and wrote: “It’s all down to the way they’re trained and unfortunately there are some absolutely vile people who train them to fight, be aggressive etc who do not deserve the status of ‘dog owner’.”