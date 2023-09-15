American XL bully dogs to be banned after Rishi Sunak calls them a ‘danger to communities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

American XL bully dogs to be banned after Rishi Sunak calls them a ‘danger to communities’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced XL bully would be outlawed by the end of this year. 

By Lottie Hood
Bully XL
The American bully XLs will be banned by the end of the year. Image: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced American bully XLs will be outlawed by the end of 2023 following a series of attacks.

The dogs have been in the spotlight recently due to a series of attacks.

After an attack an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham went viral last weekend, Home Secretary Suella Braverman renewed calls to ban the breed.

Today, Mr Sunak announced XL bully would be outlawed by the end of this year.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak announced the ban on X this afternoon. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock

‘These dogs are dangerous’

On a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rishi Sunak said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities particularly our children.

“I share the nation’s horror at the videos we have all seen. Yesterday we saw another suspected XL Bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

He went on to say ministers are bringing together police and experts to define the breed with the view to outlaw it. American Bully XLs are not currently recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Mr Sunak added: “We will then ban the breed under the dangerous dogs Act and news laws will be in place by the end of the year.

“These dogs are dangerous I want to assure the public we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Some owners in Aberdeen earlier this week asked people not to believe stereotypes and said the violent behaviour was down to the owners and bad training.

Following the media attention, some areas have reported a surge in owners abandoning their bully XL dogs.

‘Dogs aren’t born evil they are taught’

Already, people across the north-east have expressed shock and dismay – arguing that it is the owners at fault rather than the dogs.

Erin Marshall, from Aberdeen, wrote online: “I think it’s appalling you should be banning the owners of the dangerous dogs.

“Not every XL is dangerous and it’s about time ‘professionals’ realise that every single one I’ve met is gentle and loving.

Bully Xl dog
Many people online have said the problem is with dog owners. Image: Shutterstock.

“Ban the owners and not the dogs. For any dog from tiny to massive there should be a licence and proper checks done every dog deserves an owner but not every owner deserves a dog.

“Start looking and investigating the people holding the leash dogs aren’t born evil they are taught.”

Jackie Horne wrote: “Shocking decision. 99% of these dogs are lovely. What we have to remember any dog can bite it’s not just certain breeds.”

Pet owners are suffering

Some owners and sympathisers suggested the PM should focus on the cost-of-living crisis rather than dogs. Others questioned what would happen to the dogs following the ban.

Toni Munro, from Aberdeen, posted: “Never mind the cost-of-living crisis we’re all facing. The families who can’t eat… let’s ban a dog breed.

“So they’re blaming a breed who is being failed by humans. We have failed by over breeding, backyard breeding and inbreeding.

“People who have the breed who love them unconditionally suffer at the hands of people who care about reputation and fashion trends more than a pet’s life. There should be stricter laws for breeding and selling dogs.”

Susanne Carnegie-Brown said the ban was “a joke” and wrote: “It’s all down to the way they’re trained and unfortunately there are some absolutely vile people who train them to fight, be aggressive etc who do not deserve the status of ‘dog owner’.”

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A police car sits in the middle of the A96 behind a road closed sign.
Two men in hospital after serious crash on A96 near Huntly
Pictured, from left: Louise McAllister, Aberdeenshire Council Leader, Gillian Owen, John Crawley, Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, Formartine Area Committee chair man Iain Taylor and Isobel Davidson. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work begins on new £11.4m library, council and family resource centre at former Ellon…
Shell's gas terminal at St Fergus, near Peterhead.
Expansion for Acorn carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire
Google Maps screenshot of Ellon Road in Aberdeen
Traffic build up after car and lorry crash on Ellon Road in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Arches could take inspiration from Bermondsey to become a visitor hotspot.
Is Aberdeen 'missing an opportunity' to turn Arches into trendy London-inspired hotspot?
The complex will include a social enterprise selling organic produce and arts and crafts made by the students. Pictured are Ben Abel and Beki. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Construction under way on Camphill School Aberdeen expansion
Shane Stephen. Image: DC Thomson
Freelance journalist in court after flying drone over fatal crash scene
Andy and Karla preparing to tuck into one of the baked goods from the Westhill drive-thru.
Was the opening of Greggs drive-thru in Westhill worth the wait?
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Man due in court after drugs worth almost £4,000 recovered in Peterhead
Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2024 will be held in Inverness.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Launch event coming to Inverness next week

Conversation