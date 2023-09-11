‘He’s not violent, he’s a lovable dope’: XL bully owner hits back at calls to ban dog breed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘He’s not violent, he’s a lovable dope’: XL bully owner hits back at calls to ban dog breed

An Aberdeen owner of the pet has hit out calling the possible ban "upsetting" and says the blame for attacks lie with the owners. 

By Lottie Hood
Chance a two-year-old American bully XL dog.
An owner of an American bully XL dog has called the possible ban very "upsetting". Image: Leillah Ewen

An owner of the controversial American bully XL breed has urged people not to believe stereotypes following calls for a ban on the pet.

People throughout the UK were left shocked after footage of a dog attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Sunday went viral.

The girl had to spend a night in hospital and another two men who intervened were bitten and treated.

The dog, an American bully XL, is now being held in secure kennels.

Following the attack, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced she has commissioned “urgent advice” on banning the breed.

However, an Aberdeen owner of the pet has hit out calling the possible ban “upsetting” and says the blame for attacks lie with the owners.

‘They’re not aggressive dogs’

For Leillah Ewen, taking on a nine-week-old American bully XL puppy was a big change.

The bigger dog was very different from the Jack Russells she grew up with and was her first pooch.

Leillah Ewen and her two-year-old bully XL Chance.
Leillah Ewen and her two-year-old American bully XL Chance. Image: Leillah Ewen

Aware of the stereotypes surrounding the breed, the Northfield resident decided to to get some training for Chance.

After investing nearly £500 going to a trainer in Stonehaven, she said: “I’m aware he’s not your most average breed. I didn’t want him to be a bad dog so I did actually pay for one-to-one training.

“I put in the time and effort with him to get him trained up.

Chance the two-year-old American bully XL with tongue out
Miss Ewen paid for lots of training with Chance due to his large breed. Image: Leillah Ewen

“He’s fully trained I can take him on a walk and I genuinely wouldn’t be worried about him at all.

“I think it was mainly because one, I wanted to have a well-behaved dog and two, I realise that they have a stereotype but I personally don’t think they’re aggressive dogs.”

Dog attacks: Is the owner to blame?

Chance is now two years old and weighs around 42kg.

While Miss Ewen, 29, described him as a “lazy loveable dog”, she understands why people are afraid of bigger pets, particularly when news of dog attacks appear in the social media spotlight.

But she said these are instigated by all breeds of dogs and believes the blame for them lies with the owners.

“You’ve got to be able to have your dog under control,” she added.

“I think it’s the owners fault because the people that I know who have XL bullies have never had any issues and I very much think it is the owner that is to blame.

“I got training to make sure my dog is fine to be on the streets. It’s very much an owner thing, I don’t think it’s the breed at all.”

Suella Braverman arriving in Downing Street, London
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is calling for a ban on American bully XL dogs. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Suella Braverman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night calling for a ban on the breed.

She stated: “This is appalling. The American XL bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

“We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

Former victims and families impacted by attacks carried out by the breed – which has killed in the UK before – are again raising questions why they have not already been banned.

It follows after kennel owner Adam Watts in Auchterhouse was killed by an American bully XL two years ago.

‘Can’t imagine life without Chance’

Miss Ewen said action on dog attacks should definitely be taken but added it should be directed at ownership rather than the animals.

She said: “As a dog owner, if I had to have a dog licence or whatever for me to have Chance, I would happily have that because he’s my dog and I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to him.

Chance the American bully XL in a river.
Miss Ewen described Chance as a “loveable dope”. Image: Leillah Ewen.

“It’s very upsetting to see they want to ban a breed that lives in my house. He’s just an absolute loveable dope. I genuinely couldn’t imagine my life without him now.

“It is a shame for the people that have been attacked but like I say you can be attacked by any breed of dog.

“It just so happens that XL bullies went viral and are in the limelight and people are jumping on the bandwagon of it.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thief trying to break house entrance door lock; Shutterstock ID 1074326855; purchase_order: ; job:
Worries after detection of break-ins to secure north-east places 'plummets'
Ross Dunbar was fined for striking a taxi driver on the head with a fire extinguisher. Image: DC Thomson.
Passenger's vicious fire extinguisher attack on Aberdeen taxi driver
Photo of Amanda Eunson smiling looking at the camera.
Family of mum, 36, who died just four months after being diagnosed with cancer…
Plans for an urban park in Aberdeen's Queen Street have progressed. The former police headquarters could yet be saved from the wrecking ball. Image: DC Thomson
Queen Street: New planning rules could mean old police HQ is left standing as…
Aberdeen beach masterplan design
Aberdeen beach playpark plans progress as council learns how hundreds of kids shaped design
Hare Anoy lune Lewin Artist: Hannah Jayne Lewin
All you need to know about The Big Hop Trail Farewell Weekend in Aberdeen
Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill could finally come face to face amid the ongoing row over a new Dons stadium at the beach.
Council leaders approaching Dons in bid to end 'disrespectful' stalemate leaving beach stadium in…
The event has several fashion shows showcasing the latest gowns. Image: P&J Live.
Your Wedding Exhibition will return to the P&J Live in January
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Snapchat predator jailed after having illegal sex with underage girls
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen.
St Joseph's School in Aberdeen shut due to flooding

Conversation