Safety advice issued as basking sharks spotted in Aberdeenshire and Moray

Safety advice has been issued after basking sharks were spotted in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The sharks have been spotted in these areas over the last few days.

Police have been made aware of some vessels, paddle boarders and kayakers getting a little too close to the sharks.

Basking sharks are not considered dangerous to passive observers and are generally tolerant of divers and boats.

However, their sheer size and power should not be underestimated.

Paddleboarders circled by sharks in Moray Firth

Earlier this week, a paddleboarder and his partner recalled how “incredibly lucky” they were after coming close to sharks in the Moray Firth.

Connel Gresham, from Shetland, and his partner told STV they headed to the Nairn on Thursday after hearing that basking sharks had been seen off the coast.

They paddled nearly 230ft off the coast and found themselves close to sharks, who circled them about four or five times.

Police are now encouraging people to keep their distance from the sharks and keep in mind that they are a protected species.

Wildlife crime and environmental officer, police constable Hannah Corbett said: “These animals are wonderful to watch but I would encourage people to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them.

“If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction. Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.

“If you see anything that you suspect to be causing Marine Wildlife disturbance, report it to Police Scotland by calling 101.”