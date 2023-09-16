What is going on with Moray’s buses?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

What is going on with Moray’s buses?

For months, Stagecoach's shortage of drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Bus Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Bus Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers were among the reasons raised for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Read on to find out:

  •  The causes of major bus cancellations
  • What actions are taking place to tackle the issue
  • And how people have been impacted by the cancellations.

Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

Many have been left asking: “What is being done to address the shortage?”

Here is everything you need to know.

Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Passengers have faced long waits at Elgin bus station among other locations. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What actions taking place to tackle the issue?

Last month, Stagecoach bosses revealed they hoped to fill all the vacant driver posts at the Elgin depot by early of September.

This came after Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes raised the public’s concerns with regional and local managers Alex Flanagan and John Cryans.

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now it is September and locals will be wondering how Stagecoach are getting on with recruitment.

It is understood they are still looking for six drivers.

A spokeswoman said: “Recruitment for bus drivers in Elgin is still on target as we continue to fill the vacant roles and onboard successful applicants into the training school with a programme that is tailored to each individual, ensuring that services can resume as normal.”

The Press and Journal asked Stagecoach directly about how many new drivers they have recruited for the Elgin Bus Station, however they didn’t respond.

How have people been affected by the bus cancellations?

Many people have been affected by the cancellations.

Workers have struggled to plan ahead as people don’t know if their bus will be cancelled until the day of travel.

Stagecoach say they wish they could warn people in advance, however can’t.

James Buchan has been sharing his difficulties with Moray’s bus service. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Partially sighted pensioner James Buchan with learning difficulties previously label the service “pathetic” after trying to get to his friend’s house in the Highland capital.

He told us about his experience of waiting on a number 10 Aberdeen to Inverness bus from Elgin Bus Station.

The service was repeatedly cancelled and eventually, he gave up and managed to catch the 35 home to Mosstodloch after a four-hour wait.

He said: “Up here they are pathetic.

“If I was to go to Aberdeen I would probably be stranded there.”

