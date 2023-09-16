What is going on with Moray’s buses?

For months, Stagecoach’s shortage of drivers has caused bus timetable chaos in Elgin and throughout Moray.

It comes after an exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area.

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers were among the reasons raised for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Read on to find out:

The causes of major bus cancellations

What actions are taking place to tackle the issue

And how people have been impacted by the cancellations.

#BBIRDSERVICEUPDATE Due to driver sickness the following services will not operate in Elgin/Moray today Wednesday 13/9/23. Sorry for any inconvenience caused pic.twitter.com/5hcQk84Frz — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) September 13, 2023

Stagecoach has previously stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

Many have been left asking: “What is being done to address the shortage?”

Here is everything you need to know.

What actions taking place to tackle the issue?

Last month, Stagecoach bosses revealed they hoped to fill all the vacant driver posts at the Elgin depot by early of September.

This came after Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes raised the public’s concerns with regional and local managers Alex Flanagan and John Cryans.

Now it is September and locals will be wondering how Stagecoach are getting on with recruitment.

It is understood they are still looking for six drivers.

A spokeswoman said: “Recruitment for bus drivers in Elgin is still on target as we continue to fill the vacant roles and onboard successful applicants into the training school with a programme that is tailored to each individual, ensuring that services can resume as normal.”

The Press and Journal asked Stagecoach directly about how many new drivers they have recruited for the Elgin Bus Station, however they didn’t respond.

How have people been affected by the bus cancellations?

Many people have been affected by the cancellations.

Workers have struggled to plan ahead as people don’t know if their bus will be cancelled until the day of travel.

Stagecoach say they wish they could warn people in advance, however can’t.

Partially sighted pensioner James Buchan with learning difficulties previously label the service “pathetic” after trying to get to his friend’s house in the Highland capital.

He told us about his experience of waiting on a number 10 Aberdeen to Inverness bus from Elgin Bus Station.

The service was repeatedly cancelled and eventually, he gave up and managed to catch the 35 home to Mosstodloch after a four-hour wait.

He said: “Up here they are pathetic.

“If I was to go to Aberdeen I would probably be stranded there.”

