Two Aberdeen businesses ‘glowing up’ together at new city centre location

Second Home Studio + Cafe and Breathing Space Studio will move to a new premises on Gaelic Lane.

By Ellie Milne
Kirsty Camero of Second Home Studio + Cafe pictured in The Gym on Huntly Street
Kirsty Cameron of Second Home Studio + Cafe, pictured, is moving her business to a new spot alongside Laura Watt of the Breathing Space Studio. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Two Aberdeen businesses have announced they are “glowing up” together at a new premises in heart of the city.

Second Home Studio + Cafe and Breathing Space Studio, both currently located at The Gym on Huntly Street, will be moving to Gaelic Lane at the end of the year.

Owners Kirsty Cameron and Laura Watt took to social media to share their “big news” today.

Together, they will be taking over 1 Gaelic Lane just off Belmont Street in the city centre.

The prime location has sat empty for the past few months following the closure of The Coffee House.

Laura Watt in front of Breathing Space Studio sign in The Gym on Huntly Street
Breathing Space Studio is run by enigmatic yoga teacher, Laura Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. 

The duo plan to use the ground floor space as a cafe while transforming the first floor into a studio.

They wrote on Instagram: “We can’t wait to welcome you into the new space later in the year. It really is the most perfect space for our two businesses to grow, thrive and create more wonderfulness for the city.”

Combining wellness and creativity

Described as a “home from home”, Second Home Studio + Cafe is a not-for-profit business which originally launched part-time in 2019.

The money raised through the cafe is used to buy art supplies and to run classes for local creatives and residents.

Exterior of The Coffee House on Gaelic Lane in Aberdeen
The premises on Gaelic Lane was previously used by The Coffee House. Image: DC Thomson. 

Meanwhile, Breathing Space Studio is a wellness hub which has hosted regular yoga classes, events and workshops since opening last year.

The two business owners have also reached out the the public for help with their transition into the bigger space.

Tomorrow, they will launch a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money for the “extra cups and saucers, bolsters and blankets” they will need.

Conversation