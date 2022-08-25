‘Everyone is welcome’: New Aberdeen wellness studio aiming to become community hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Movement is the essence of life for Laura Watt.

From Highland and Irish dancing in her teens to now being a professional yoga teacher, Laura is not the type to sit still in life.

So, when she came upon the opportunity to open her own wellness studio, she grasped the chance.

Breathing Space Studio has been up and running for a little over a few weeks at The Gym in Aberdeen.

The studio sits alongside other independent businesses fronted by empowering women, including Second Home Studio + Cafe run by Kirsty Cameron.

Laura is keen to channel variety into her wellness offerings with classes run by various teachers in yoga, Pilates and also mum and baby bonding.

But more importantly, she also aims to instil confidence and creativity by creating a friendly community at Breathing Space.

“I want Breathing Space Studio to be a wee hub in the community where people know they can go and escape for 45 mins or an hour,” says Laura.

“I feel like sometimes going to classes, you can have a sense of anxiety about being in a room full of strangers and worry that you’re not good enough.

“But here, I just want to create a space where everyone feels welcome.”

Always active

Growing up in Moray, Laura moved to Edinburgh for university where she met her husband Rob and also performed with an Irish dance troupe at special occasions all around the world.

The pair later relocated to Aberdeen where they have now been for the last decade.

But like so many people, Covid quickly brought about change in both of their lives.

“Rob’s oil company had offered him a role either in Kuala Lumpur, Texas or Perth in Australia and we just thought we’d go for it and try something new,” Laura explains.

“But when Covid hit, everything was put on hold and Rob’s job was no longer guaranteed.

“Eventually, it was a choice of either hanging on and waiting or putting money towards buying and renovating a house here in Aberdeen – which was what we did.”

Online classes

Previously working as a fitness instructor, Laura missed the in-person interaction of classes when lockdown restrictions came into force.

Yoga teacher training was something she had pondered taking up. Now with spare time on her hands, she found an effective solution.

“When I was put on furlough from my office job and everything was up in the air, I found an online 200-hour yoga teacher training course which I really enjoyed,” Laura enthuses.

“Blending both the physical and mental parts of yoga exercises together was just fascinating for me with my fitness background.

“I knew straight away that through yoga, I could connect with people, make them feel empowered and show them what they can do with their bodies.”

Taking the next step

Laura quickly began teaching yoga classes to clients across the globe via Zoom after her teacher training course.

She later rented a studio as restrictions started to ease. But when the opportunity to take on her own space came long, she couldn’t resist.

Now, after a lively opening party earlier this month, Laura is proud to have her studio up and running.

A number of wellness teachers in disciplines such as Pilates and personal training are regularly hosting classes in the studio’s diverse schedule.

Laura also runs a number of yoga classes herself each week in styles such as vinyasa and hatha yoga.

Creating a community

But creating a community feel at the studio, through other means than just her classes, is something Laura’s also keen to promote.

“I really want to make the experience here feel like more than just classes,” says Laura.

“We’re planning on having a book club soon which people can drop into. We also ran art collaborations with Kirsty and Second Home, who has been so supportive too.

“I can’t wait to run more creative collaborations with people.”

Though Laura says she’s still finding her feet at the moment, she’s certainly not afraid of taking on new challenges and new opportunities with her studio.

“I would never have dreamed that at 32 years old I could have my own wellness studio,” says Laura emphatically.

“It’s already been a good learning curve.”

Friendly corner of Aberdeen

More than anything, creating her own little wellness corner in Aberdeen where everyone is welcome is what she would dream for Breathing Space Studio to be.

“There’s always a friendly face to support you here and tell you that you’re grand just the way you are,” says Laura.

“It’s really cool to have everyone coming in and making new pals.

“It would make me very happy if Breathing Space Studio could be a wee friendly corner of Aberdeen.”

Breathing Space Studio can be found within The Gym in Aberdeen. For more information, visit Laura’s website, Facebook or Instagram.