‘Everyone is welcome’: New Aberdeen wellness studio aiming to become community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

‘Everyone is welcome’: New Aberdeen wellness studio aiming to become community hub

By Jamie Wilde
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Breathing Space Studio is run by enigmatic yoga teacher, Laura Watt. All pictures by Wullie Marr
Breathing Space Studio is run by enigmatic yoga teacher, Laura Watt. All pictures by Wullie Marr

Movement is the essence of life for Laura Watt.

From Highland and Irish dancing in her teens to now being a professional yoga teacher, Laura is not the type to sit still in life.

So, when she came upon the opportunity to open her own wellness studio, she grasped the chance.

Breathing Space Studio has been up and running for a little over a few weeks at The Gym in Aberdeen.

Laura has launched a new wellness studio after falling in love with yoga during lockdown.

The studio sits alongside other independent businesses fronted by empowering women, including Second Home Studio + Cafe run by Kirsty Cameron.

Laura is keen to channel variety into her wellness offerings with classes run by various teachers in yoga, Pilates and also mum and baby bonding.

But more importantly, she also aims to instil confidence and creativity by creating a friendly community at Breathing Space.

Movement has been key for Laura throughout her life.

“I want Breathing Space Studio to be a wee hub in the community where people know they can go and escape for 45 mins or an hour,” says Laura.

“I feel like sometimes going to classes, you can have a sense of anxiety about being in a room full of strangers and worry that you’re not good enough.

“But here, I just want to create a space where everyone feels welcome.”

Always active

Growing up in Moray, Laura moved to Edinburgh for university where she met her husband Rob and also performed with an Irish dance troupe at special occasions all around the world.

The pair later relocated to Aberdeen where they have now been for the last decade.

“I knew straight away that through yoga, I could connect with people, make them feel empowered and show them what they can do with their bodies.”

But like so many people, Covid quickly brought about change in both of their lives.

“Rob’s oil company had offered him a role either in Kuala Lumpur, Texas or Perth in Australia and we just thought we’d go for it and try something new,” Laura explains.

“But when Covid hit, everything was put on hold and Rob’s job was no longer guaranteed.

Laura is excited to have her studio up and running.

“Eventually, it was a choice of either hanging on and waiting or putting money towards buying and renovating a house here in Aberdeen – which was what we did.”

Online classes

Previously working as a fitness instructor, Laura missed the in-person interaction of classes when lockdown restrictions came into force.

Yoga teacher training was something she had pondered taking up. Now with spare time on her hands, she found an effective solution.

“When I was put on furlough from my office job and everything was up in the air, I found an online 200-hour yoga teacher training course which I really enjoyed,” Laura enthuses.

Laura showing off her flexibility.

“Blending both the physical and mental parts of yoga exercises together was just fascinating for me with my fitness background.

“I knew straight away that through yoga, I could connect with people, make them feel empowered and show them what they can do with their bodies.”

Taking the next step

Laura quickly began teaching yoga classes to clients across the globe via Zoom after her teacher training course.

She later rented a studio as restrictions started to ease. But when the opportunity to take on her own space came long, she couldn’t resist.

Now, after a lively opening party earlier this month, Laura is proud to have her studio up and running.

Laura outside The Gym’s beautifully welcoming front door.

A number of wellness teachers in disciplines such as Pilates and personal training are regularly hosting classes in the studio’s diverse schedule.

Laura also runs a number of yoga classes herself each week in styles such as vinyasa and hatha yoga.

Creating a community

But creating a community feel at the studio, through other means than just her classes, is something Laura’s also keen to promote.

“I really want to make the experience here feel like more than just classes,” says Laura.

All smiles.

“We’re planning on having a book club soon which people can drop into. We also ran art collaborations with Kirsty and Second Home, who has been so supportive too.

“I can’t wait to run more creative collaborations with people.”

Decor at Breathing Space Studio. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Though Laura says she’s still finding her feet at the moment, she’s certainly not afraid of taking on new challenges and new opportunities with her studio.

“I would never have dreamed that at 32 years old I could have my own wellness studio,” says Laura emphatically.

“It’s already been a good learning curve.”

Friendly corner of Aberdeen

More than anything, creating her own little wellness corner in Aberdeen where everyone is welcome is what she would dream for Breathing Space Studio to be.

“There’s always a friendly face to support you here and tell you that you’re grand just the way you are,” says Laura.

“It would make me very happy if Breathing Space Studio could be a wee friendly corner of Aberdeen,” Laura Watt.

“It’s really cool to have everyone coming in and making new pals.

“It would make me very happy if Breathing Space Studio could be a wee friendly corner of Aberdeen.”

Breathing Space Studio can be found within The Gym in Aberdeen. For more information, visit Laura’s website, Facebook or Instagram

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Vegan baked goods aplenty at this new Aberdeen bakery.
Talk of the Town: Treat yourself with Vegan Bay Baker's artisan breads
0
Coffee, cake and wholesome company is what you'll find at the Old Post Office Tearoom in Garioch near Inverurie. Pictured is owner, Christine Maude.
Old Post Office Tearoom delivering classic treats to Inverurie in style
0
Delectable dishes galore were on offer at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.
Restaurant review: Top drawer dining at Fennel Restaurant
0
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
Judging gets under way for The Society Awards 2022
Shinice Nelson and Lesia Robertson are the proud owners of Mamma Mia in Banchory.
Best pizza in Banchory spells Italian restaurant success
0
craftsman company
Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in…
0
CR0037371 St Fergus Peterhead AB42 3BY The Green Cocoa Team - Rachel Widger has set up her own chocolate company from a caravan on the front lawn outside her home. Pictiured is Rachel with a tray of chocolates and chocolate bars outsiide the caravan where she makes them Picture by Paul Glendell 11/08/2022
Meet the Peterhead chocoholic who has the golden ticket to sweet success
0
Clare Byiers, owner of Crystal Kalm, is the woman in the know when it comes to all things crystals.
Aberdeen crystal business bringing 'kalm' to the city
0
Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns are the married duo at the helm of The Villa Coffee shop in Stonehaven.
Marriage is the key to happiness at The Villa Coffee Shop
0
Tucan in Aberdeen is whipping up some of the finest Latin food delicacies South America has to offer.
Talk of the Town: Rosemount meets South America at Tucan restaurant in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0