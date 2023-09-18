QR codes that don’t work blight bungling council’s reluctant rollout of library closures survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QR codes that don’t work blight bungling council’s reluctant rollout of library closures survey

Meanwhile, campaigners claim the six closed Aberdeen libraries have been stripped out "to make them more difficult to reopen".

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Library protestors outside Aberdeen Town House, alongside the faulty consultation QR code. Image: Darrell Benns/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Campaigners claim Aberdeen City Council is making it hard for people to take part in a survey on library closures – after “ripping out furniture to make them more difficult to reopen”.

An emergency local authority meeting was called this afternoon amid ongoing legal action aimed at reopening several mothballed facilities.

It came just days after the council started consulting the public on the closures of Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries six months ago.

The public talks are taking place after campaigners lodged papers with the Court of Session over the “unlawful” move, and have been seized upon as a victory in the battle.

But today’s meeting took place just hours after it emerged that posters placed at each of the shuttered buildings feature broken QR codes.

Instead of directing people to the survey page, a message saying “oops – something has gone wrong” appears on the phones of would-be participants.

Campaigner told of city’s ‘anger’ at closures

Councillors agreed to close all of the facilities back in March as the authority looked to save almost £47 million in its budget.

Members of the SNP and Lib Dem ruling group said difficult decisions had to be made amid “unprecedented” financial challenges.

Laurie McKay, of the Save Aberdeen Libraries group, is as motivated as ever to undo the decision.

In a powerful speech in the Town House this afternoon, she said she had “spent months being extremely angry”.

In her passionate plea, Laurie said: “The clock cannot be turned back.

“It would do no good to demand an immediate reopening of libraries or the Bucksburn Pool when they have been stripped of their resources so carelessly.

“You can, however, prepare solutions and a budget to allow for a planned reopening in 2024.

“Libraries would benefit the people of this city far more than millions spent on a garden that might be nice, but is not needed.”

QR code disaster makes mockery of Aberdeen library survey

Laurie claimed the newly launched library consultation was “confusing” to the public, and believes the council should have done more to publicise it.

The campaigner said it took five days for the local authority to mention the consultation, launched on September 11, on its social media channels.

And, even then, she questioned the decision to push it on a Friday evening…

Laurie said that social media posts broadcast on Friday evenings typically garner little engagement.

The code should direct users to the public consultation. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

She then noted that QR codes on posters outside the six closed libraries that should direct people to the public consultation don’t work.

The protestor asked: “Can it be that no one checked these details before laminating and putting them up on the empty buildings?”

Those scanning the QR code may be met with this error message, as we were when we tied it out at Woodside library in Aberdeen today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Why were libraries emptied so soon after closure?’

Laurie also suggested that the council had emptied the facilities in an effort to stymie any potential reopening.

She asked: “Why did you make deliberate actions to tear out fabrics of these buildings to make them more difficult to reopen if the courts found in our favour?

“You didn’t just move stock and furniture, you stripped them bare of their shelving so they would be costly to reopen.”

Laurie suggested the council could come up with compromises instead that could see some libraries close while others open.

She added: “We all want what’s best for the city.

“We are willing to work with you all, we don’t want it to be a fight.”

Councillors urged to learn from their mistakes

In her heartfelt speech, Laurie warned that Aberdeen residents have “lost trust” in the local authority.

Following her deputation, Laurie was met with applause from councillors in the chamber and her fellow campaigners who were sat in the public gallery.

They were then told to leave the room as members discussed the closures in private.

Learn more about the consultation, including how to take part, here:

How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries

Conversation