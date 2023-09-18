‘Tastes like JD’: pepper-sprayed man in viral video jailed for spitting in police officer’s face

A man has been jailed after his drunken clash with police went viral when he claimed an incapacitator similar to pepper spray tasted like Jack Daniel’s whisky.

Michael Wood was filmed jostling with officers outside Sainsbury’s on George Street, Aberdeen, while officers resorted to using the PAVA incapacitant spray to subdue him.

But the 39-year-old, who could be seen foaming at the mouth in the video footage, appeared mostly unaffected and continued to struggle with the law enforcers.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, including TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with many commenters noting that Wood may be referencing Sloth from The Goonies, who also famously shouted “Hey you guys” during the classic 1985 movie.

That tastes like JD 😂 pic.twitter.com/pfqGuhVmdu — Frankie (@F_Mac14) August 14, 2023

Wood previously pled guilty over the matter, which Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard was started by him taking issue with a security guard using his phone while on duty.

On Monday, he appeared back in the dock to be sentenced for his bad behaviour.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said the incident happened around 3.20pm on May 25 this year, when Wood entered the Sainsbury’s store.

He spoke with a security guard but became aggressive when the man tolh him he was not trained to operate the tills.

Another employee, who was then notified about Wood shouting and swearing, came through to the shopfront where he saw the pair arguing.

Wood then turned his attention to the other shop worker, becoming “very aggressive” and dropping his shopping, removing his jacket, and “threatening to fight” him.

He stood close to the staff member, making threatening gestures with his fists and head – leaving the man feeling “alarmed”.

By chance, two police officers entered the shop as customers and were quickly informed of the situation by members of the public.

The employee told the officers that Wood was “being disruptive” and had been asked to leave.

‘Clenching his fists and grinding his teeth’

Wood reacted to that by shouting, “I don’t give a f***” – demanding the police officers’ names and shoulder numbers.

Eventually, officers managed to move Wood towards the exit, but he “came bounding back into the store” after feeling offended by a comment from a member of the shop staff.

Mr Middleton told the court: “The accused spoke to one of the constables briefly and, as he turned away from him, his jacket got caught on a piece of kit from the officer’s utility belt.

“The accused began accusing him of holding onto him and was clenching his fists and grinding his teeth.

“Believing he was about to be assaulted, the officer, using a technique taught to officers called a double-handed fend-off, pushed the accused’s chest using the heel of the hand to create distance between them.”

Wood was then arrested but “refused to allow handcuffs to be applied”, tensing his body.

Officers were unable to force Wood’s hands behind his back “due to his size” so they held him against a wall until backup arrived.

Wood spat in a female officer’s face

Then Wood again threatened the shop worker, warning him that he would return later and claiming the matter “wasn’t over”.

Wood’s behaviour forced an officer to deploy his PAVA incapacitant spray but Wood still would not comply with police.

He then spat in a female officer’s face.

A spit hood was put on Wood when backup arrived but as he was put into the back of a police van, he began kicking out and struck an officer’s abdomen – leaving a bruise.

Wood, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and two charges of assault.

‘PAVA spray is pretty inappropriate’

His defence agent Alex Burn said: “The ‘double-handed fend-off’ technique, I think, in normal language, we’d call it a push. I think the police like these terms”.

The solicitor described the matter as an “unfortunate series of events” and went on: “He had been consuming alcohol prior to going to a funeral.

“Post-funeral, he was still drinking and they go to a store and this matter kicks off.”

Mr Burn said there was then an “escalation in his behaviour”.

He said initially Wood was spitting out PAVA spray, but then did deliberately spit in the officer’s face.

He added Wood was “disgusted with himself” and apologised to the officer.

“One slight criticism of the police. The PAVA spray is discharged four inches from his face which is pretty inappropriate,” Mr Burn went on.

“It’s right in his eyes.”

‘Extensive record for crimes of violence and disorder’

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Wood: “This is a serious and unpleasant incident which appears to have arisen from very little really.

“You took it upon yourself to challenge a security guard in the store because you took exception to the fact he was using his mobile phone while on duty.

“It’s difficult to understand why that was of any concern to you. Your behaviour escalated rapidly, resulting in PAVA spray having to be deployed by police officers.”

Referencing Wood’s “extensive record for crimes of violence and disorder”, the sheriff jailed him for 14 months.

