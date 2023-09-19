Car fire closes A96 at Inverurie

The A96 in Aberdeenshire has been closed by police after a car caught fire.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm today on the A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road at Inverurie.

Police and two fire appliances were dispatched to the scene from Inverurie and Old Meldrum.

Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the vehicle fire.

The fire crews left at 3pm but police officers remain at the site to help manage traffic.

The northbound carriageway is closed while the vehicle is being recovered and motorists are being diverted through Inverurie.

It is understood no one has been hurt in the incident.

More as we get it.