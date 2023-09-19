Nairn guest house at ‘luxury end of the market’ on sale for offers over £825,000

The Sandown Guest House in Nairn has been put up for sale by its owners of 18 years.

The property, which has six bedrooms, is on the market for offers over £825,000.

Based in Sandown Farm Lane, it is rated as five-star gold accommodation.

The current owners have decided to sell due to retirement after 18 years in the business.

It is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald who has described the guest house as a “great base” to explore local attraction.

The brochure states: “The guest house offers a great base to explore the local attractions including one of Scotland’s most prestigious golf courses and Speyside’s world-renowned distilleries.”

Peter Seymour, Graham + Sibbald hotel and leisure director, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business on the Moray Forth, near a world-renowned golf course and some of Scotland’s award-winning distillery’s.

“The guest house effortlessly combines rustic elements with modern design to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.”

Five-star rating

The guest house provides six en suite bedrooms and “well presented” owners accommodation.

The brochure states: “Sandown House comprises a detached guest house with conservatory and a detached two storey coach house.

“What sets the Sandown House apart is its location, nestled in the outskirts of Nairn.

“It boasts an exceptional property that seamlessly blends Scottish traditional features and contemporary comforts to provide a memorable stay.

Each room boasts its own bespoke design, offering comfort and a sense of destination. The current owners have invigorated each room with charm and elegance to offer their guests with an unforgettable stay.”

Sandown House is being sold by the current owners due to retirement with Graham + Sibbald describing the business as “very profitable”.

A Graham + Sibbald spokeswoman said: “They have significantly invested in the property including adding the annex of four stunning suites to offering of the business.

“They successfully have positioned this business at the luxury end of the market thereby enhancing turnover and profitability.”