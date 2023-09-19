Nairn guest house at ‘luxury end of the market’ on sale for offers over £825,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn guest house at ‘luxury end of the market’ on sale for offers over £825,000

The owners are selling up after 18 years as they look forward to retirement.

By Kelly Wilson
Sandown House in Nairn is on the market for offers over £825,000. Image: Graham + Sibbald.
Sandown House in Nairn is on the market for offers over £825,000. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

The Sandown Guest House in Nairn has been put up for sale by its owners of 18 years.

The property, which has six bedrooms, is on the market for offers over £825,000.

Based in Sandown Farm Lane, it is rated as five-star gold accommodation.

The current owners have decided to sell due to retirement after 18 years in the business.

It is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald who has described the guest house as a “great base” to explore local attraction.

Sandown House in Nairn is on the market for £875,000. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The brochure states: “The guest house offers a great base to explore the local attractions including one of Scotland’s most prestigious golf courses and Speyside’s world-renowned distilleries.”

Peter Seymour, Graham + Sibbald hotel and leisure director, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business on the Moray Forth, near a world-renowned golf course and some of Scotland’s award-winning distillery’s.

“The guest house effortlessly combines rustic elements with modern design to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication.”

Five-star rating

The guest house provides six en suite bedrooms and “well presented” owners accommodation.

The brochure states: “Sandown House comprises a detached guest house with conservatory and a detached two storey coach house.

“What sets the Sandown House apart is its location, nestled in the outskirts of Nairn.

One of the six-bedroom en suites within Sandown House. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“It boasts an exceptional property that seamlessly blends Scottish traditional features and contemporary comforts to provide a memorable stay.

Each room boasts its own bespoke design, offering comfort and a sense of destination. The current owners have invigorated each room with charm and elegance to offer their guests with an unforgettable stay.”

Sandown House is being sold by the current owners due to retirement with Graham + Sibbald describing the business as “very profitable”.

Sandown House is described as a “very profitable” business. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A Graham + Sibbald spokeswoman said: “They have significantly invested in the property including adding the annex of four stunning suites to offering of the business.

“They successfully have positioned this business at the luxury end of the market thereby enhancing turnover and profitability.”

