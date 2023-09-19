Aberdeen residents on the lookout for missing ‘terrified’ German Shepherd

City drivers have been urged to watch out for a scared missing German Shepherd on the loose in Aberdeen.

Residents in Aberdeen have been asked to be on the lookout for the missing pooch after many have reported sightings across the city.

It is understood the two-year-old German Shepherd called Daisy ran off during a walk with her owners this morning.

The appeal for sightings was posted online with a photo of Daisy on the road heading towards Garthdee on the Bridge of Dee.

Do not chase or approach Daisy

People have been asked not to approach her as she is “terrified and in flight mode”.

It was stated she is very disorientated after being chased and is just “trying to find her way home” to Cove.

It is believed the police and dog trapping team are involved in trying to trace Daisy.

Anyone who has spotted the German Shepherd is asked not to chase or approach her.