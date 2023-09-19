Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage

The owner of a fish and chip shop in Oban has hit back after a post bemoaning the price of a bag of chips has gone viral.

One customer revealed she paid £4.80 for the snack from George Street Fish and Chip Shop.

ScotRail worker Margaret Menassa wrote: “£4.80 for this [bag of chips] is scandalous George Street Fish and Chip Shop.

It sparked outrage over the cost, with one commenter saying: “Golden chips at that price.”

Shop owner John Stewart has been in the business for 25 years and says prices have been impacted by the prices of potatoes, frying oil, fish, and rising fuel costs over the last two years.

Golden chips

He also said that in spite of customers reducing in the winter, he paid his staff year-round to work in his popular shop.

The business often has customers queueing on the pavement to pick up one of the shop’s suppers.

He told The P&J: “It is always difficult to get the right price, and we did not do it without thinking about it first.

£4.80 for a bag of chips is down to costs doubling

“The costs of potatoes have doubled, and so has that of oil. We use the best quality potatoes from a local wholesaler.

“The cost of oil has gone through the roof.”

He continued: “We have employees that we have year-round.

“We want to keep our staff – and while other businesses might cut staff over the winter, our staff remain with us and we want to make sure we look after them well.

“As anyone working in hospitality will know, it is very difficult to make money in the winter.

“We pay our staff above the minimum wage, we treat them at Christmas and we always pay bonuses for those staff members who put in such hard work over the summer.”

After seeing one photo of a portion of chips on social media, he continued: “Anyone can come back into the shop if they feel that they have not got enough chips in their portion.

“We really want our customers to be happy.”

Margaret later edited her post to clarify: “Have spoken to a member of staff and this is not the normal size portion was down to having new staff members.

“We all make mistakes so looking forward to a larger portion next time.”