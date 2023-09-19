Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage

Oban Fish and Chips on George Street invites people who don't believe they have enough chips to ask for a few more.

By Louise Glen
John Stewart at George Street Fish and Chip Shop.
John Stewart of George Street Fish Restaurant and Chip Shop. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

The owner of a fish and chip shop in Oban has hit back after a post bemoaning the price of a bag of chips has gone viral.

One customer revealed she paid £4.80 for the snack from George Street Fish and Chip Shop.

ScotRail worker Margaret Menassa wrote: “£4.80 for this [bag of chips] is scandalous George Street Fish and Chip Shop.

A bag of chips in one Oban shop cost ?4.80. Photo shows a bag of chips bought in Oban..
Margaret Menassa shared a photo of her bag of chips, reporting that the price was now £4.80. Image: Margaret Menassa.

It sparked outrage over the cost, with one commenter saying: “Golden chips at that price.”

Shop owner John Stewart has been in the business for 25 years and says prices have been impacted by the prices of potatoes, frying oil, fish, and rising fuel costs over the last two years.

Golden chips

He also said that in spite of customers reducing in the winter, he paid his staff year-round to work in his popular shop.

The business often has customers queueing on the pavement to pick up one of the shop’s suppers.

He told The P&J: “It is always difficult to get the right price, and we did not do it without thinking about it first.

£4.80 for a bag of chips is down to costs doubling

“The costs of potatoes have doubled, and so has that of oil. We use the best quality potatoes from a local wholesaler.

“The cost of oil has gone through the roof.”

He continued: “We have employees that we have year-round.

“We want to keep our staff – and while other businesses might cut staff over the winter, our staff remain with us and we want to make sure we look after them well.

Owner John Stewart outside his chip shop where costs have risen so much that he is charging £4.80 for a large bag of chips.
John Stewart outside George Street Fish and Chip Shop. Image Kevin McGlynn.

“As anyone working in hospitality will know, it is very difficult to make money in the winter.

“We pay our staff above the minimum wage, we treat them at Christmas and we always pay bonuses for those staff members who put in such hard work over the summer.”

After seeing one photo of a portion of chips on social media, he continued: “Anyone can come back into the shop if they feel that they have not got enough chips in their portion.

“We really want our customers to be happy.”

Margaret later edited her post to clarify: “Have spoken to a member of staff and this is not the normal size portion was down to having new staff members.

“We all make mistakes so looking forward to a larger portion next time.”

