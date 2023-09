A road accident in Aberdeenshire has closed the A920 near Huntly.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

It is understood that the road remains closed for police to undertake investigations.

An eyewitness described the accident as “serious”, and was told the road would be closed for some time.

A medical helicopter was on the scene.

The A920 is the road between Dufftown and Huntly.

More to follow.