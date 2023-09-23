Aberdeen LEZ protestors swarm city shopping centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen LEZ protestors swarm city shopping centres

By Lottie Hood

Protestors appearing to be in opposition of Aberdeen’s low emission zone (LEZ) marched through the city’s shopping centres today.

Protestors were armed with large banners, bells, whistles and even masks as they marched through Union Square and Bon Accord shopping centre.

They carried signs such as “LEZ another government scam” and “will you accept your 20 minute neighbourhood cage?” showing their opposition to the scheme.

It is believed the march is part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Under the same name, similar groups are taking action in London, Cardiff and Manchester today.

The group in Aberdeen appear to be mainly in opposition of the newly enforced bus gates, LEZ and 20 minute neighbourhoods.

What is the Aberdeen LEZ ?

The group’s actions follow as many have already voiced fears the LEZ could have a negative impact on the city centre businesses and those travelling around the city.

Meanwhile, others have claimed that the plan “lacks ambition”.

Others however have said the unpopular zone could offer health benefits and even save lives. 

An example of an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera. These will soon be installed all over Aberdeen city centre for the LEZ. Image: Shutterstock.

With the year countdown for its implementation starting in June this year, dozens of automatic cameras will soon be rolling out across the city. 

Their task will be to catch high-pollution vehicles driving through the Aberdeen LEZ.

This area covers a lot of the city centre, extending from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

It will start being enforced from June 1 next year.

An official map of the Aberdeen LEZ. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

From then on, anyone recorded by the specialist cameras inside the zone driving a banned vehicle will be hit with a £60 fine.

The LEZs are being introduced to Scotland’s four largest cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Glasgow’s is already in force and has been met with similar opposition and more recently, a leading transport union warning it could force many cab drivers out of business. 

