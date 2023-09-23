Aberdeen LEZ protestors swarm city shopping centres

Protestors appearing to be in opposition of Aberdeen’s low emission zone (LEZ) marched through the city’s shopping centres today.

A group of people protesting the city’s highly controversial LEZ made themselves known in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Protestors were armed with large banners, bells, whistles and even masks as they marched through Union Square and Bon Accord shopping centre.

They carried signs such as “LEZ another government scam” and “will you accept your 20 minute neighbourhood cage?” showing their opposition to the scheme.

It is believed the march is part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Under the same name, similar groups are taking action in London, Cardiff and Manchester today.

The group in Aberdeen appear to be mainly in opposition of the newly enforced bus gates, LEZ and 20 minute neighbourhoods.

What is the Aberdeen LEZ ?

The group’s actions follow as many have already voiced fears the LEZ could have a negative impact on the city centre businesses and those travelling around the city.

Meanwhile, others have claimed that the plan “lacks ambition”.

Others however have said the unpopular zone could offer health benefits and even save lives.

With the year countdown for its implementation starting in June this year, dozens of automatic cameras will soon be rolling out across the city.

Their task will be to catch high-pollution vehicles driving through the Aberdeen LEZ.

This area covers a lot of the city centre, extending from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

It will start being enforced from June 1 next year.

From then on, anyone recorded by the specialist cameras inside the zone driving a banned vehicle will be hit with a £60 fine.

The LEZs are being introduced to Scotland’s four largest cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Glasgow’s is already in force and has been met with similar opposition and more recently, a leading transport union warning it could force many cab drivers out of business.