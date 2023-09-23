84-year-old ‘shaken’ after being ‘trapped’ in Aberdeen’s bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
84-year-old ‘shaken’ after being ‘trapped’ in Aberdeen’s bus gates

The pensioner has accused Aberdeen City Council of not making the new bus gates clear enough, after he went through them five times.

By Lauren Taylor
John Sutton says he was "trapped" in Aberdeen's new bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Sutton says he was "trapped" in Aberdeen's new bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An 84-year-old man believes he would be “safer to drive to Dundee” for his shopping after being “trapped” in Aberdeen’s new bus gates.

John Sutton, from Strichen, was left “shaken” after experiencing finding himself entangled in the city bus gates.

He says he couldn’t find a clear “escape route” and felt as though he had been “trapped” in the bus gates.

John Sutton believes the council should make an “escape route” more clear for drivers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Although he still can’t quite work out where he went wrong, the 84-year-old believes he went through the bus gates five times during his trip on August 24.

He says he spent 20 minutes and drove 3.5 miles trying to navigate the restrictions, but struggled to find a way out.

Instead of going shopping, he was too much of a “nervous wreck” so headed straight to Bridge of Don to refuel the car before heading home.

Mr Sutton later received a warning for breaking the new road rules.

While he wasn’t fined this time, he now says he will be avoiding the city in the future.

The Market Street bus gate, introduced at the beginning of August. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
The Market Street bus gate caused Mr Sutton a great deal of confusion. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

‘What do you do? How do you get out of it?’

Mr Sutton normally attends hospital appointments in Aberdeen and chauffeurs others who can’t drive to theirs.

However, he was unaware of all the new road restrictions and was surprised to be greeted with bus gates.

He said the bus gates on Market Street were hidden by traffic and he didn’t notice them until the other cars moved and it was too late.

Mr Sutton says it is hard to see the bus gates when there’s traffic blocking the roads. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

In his panic, he then tried to get away from the bus gates but kept turning onto another one, circling back on himself before he eventually ended up on South College Street — with no idea how he got there.

The pensioner has accused Aberdeen City Council of not making the new bus gates clear enough.

He believes there should be signs directing people on how to avoid the bus gates, and existing signs should be more clear.

Although there are now signs up and around the city, he says they should be more clear. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

“There’s no warning that if you turn right or left you’ll be trapped in a bus gate,” he said. “What do you do? How do you get out of it?

“There’s no warning, there’s no escape route, there’s no apology, it’s a form of extraction — they want to catch you and claim £30, or £60 if you’re slow.”

‘Safer to drive to Dundee’

Mr Sutton and his wife would normally do their shopping on King Street as well as the Bon Accord centre — which is difficult to get to now there is no right turn on Union Terrace.

But, he told the Press and Journal while they will still come to the city for hospital appointments they will shop elsewhere and online.

“Why go to Aberdeen? It just isn’t worth it,” Mr Sutton said.

Mr Sutton was so “shaken” by his experience he will not be shopping in Aberdeen again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’m 84, I don’t want to be carrying bags up and down the street. I want to be able to drive there and park close by.

“It would be much easier now, to go shopping in Inverurie, or even Elgin, rather than going to Aberdeen.

“It would be a lot safer to drive to Dundee than go to Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen City Council only giving warnings during ‘grace period’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman argued the new bus priority route has been publicised online.

The local authority has also put up temporary LED signs warning of the new bus gates across the city, as well as advanced direction signs.

A map showing the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre
A map showing the controversial new bus gates. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

She said: “Information about the new priority routes was displayed on the city’s variable messaging signs at various points of entry to the city and within the city and these continue to be used to remind drivers of the new priority routes.

“Advanced direction signs are in place ahead of the bus gates to advise drivers of the restrictions and routes available to them at the next junction.

“A grace period has been in place during the setup and settling-in period of the restrictions. During this time, warning letters will be issued, prior to penalty notices starting.”

Click here to find out how you can tell the council what you think about the bus gates

 

