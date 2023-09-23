John Robertson: Cruel blow for Caley Thistle who matched new leaders Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Robertson: Cruel blow for Caley Thistle who matched new leaders Dundee United

Inverness stay on one point at the foot of the Championship after a late 1-0 home defeat - as the new head coach hunt steps up.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Interim co-boss and sporting director John Robertson passes on instructions to his Inverness side. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Interim co-boss and sporting director John Robertson passes on instructions to his Inverness side. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Interim co-boss John Robertson believes Caley Thistle’s last-gasp 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee United was a real blow as they prepare to welcome their new manager.

The defeat, which stretched their winless run to 10 matches including nine losses in all competitions, leaves them three points behind Morton at the bottom of the table, with one point from their first six outings.

A stoppage-time sucker-punch goal from sub Chris Mochrie sealed the victory for the Taysiders, who moved one point clear of Raith Rovers at the top of the table.

ICT remain rooted to the foot of the table, three points adrift of Morton and five points behind Ayr United.

After eight defeats and one draw going into this clash was the reason head coach Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson were sacked last Sunday.

The decision on who will become their successors is expected next week, with Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea, ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown and Morton’s Dougie Imrie front-runners, with plenty of other contenders keen for the job.

‘Neither team deserved to win’

Robertson, who was in charge with Charlie Christie, admits losing three points after such a strong display was a real blow.

He said: “It was a sickener. We didn’t deserve to lose. A draw would have been there or thereabouts. I don’t think either team did enough.

“When they went down to 10 men, we looked like we’d go on and win it. Unfortunately, we switched off at a set-play. (Goalkeeper) Mark Ridgers did incredibly well to keep the ball out and we didn’t pick up a runner and, a couple of deflections later, it’s in the net.

“Those 10 seconds summed up our season. We were as good, if not better, than Dundee United in large spells.

“Are we troubling their keeper enough? No. Billy Mckay was unlucky with a terrific strike which goes inches past. There were no real clearcut chances, but we matched them and battled with them, but there is still a lack of belief and confidence in the final third at times.

“It was a double-ricochet and it goes in. It’s five defeats out of six, all by a single goal. In virtually every game, we should have had at least a point from it. We haven’t and that’s what we need to reverse as quickly as we can.”

No difference in class throughout day

Robertson insists the Highlanders must to heart from matching the new leaders for all but all of the match, but insists the need for a victory at Arbroath next Saturday is clear.

He added: “If you were an independent fan watching this game, you would not know which team was second-top before kick-off and which team was bottom.

“That’s good, but we have to address it quickly as you don’t want to be marooned at the bottom of the league for any length of time.”

Dundee United’s Ross Docherty (right) and Inverness striker Billy Mckay.

The headline ICT team news was a debut for Australian defender Nikola Ujdur, who took his place in central defence alongside on-loan Livingston player Morgan Boyes. Danny Devine dropped out of the squad.

The other change from last week’s 1-0 loss to Raith Rovers was midfielder Aaron Doran coming in for young Robbie Thompson. Doran scored the last twice ICT had beaten the Tangerines.

United, unbeaten in their last five visits to the Caledonian Stadium, had racked up eight successive results without a loss. In the head-to-heads, United had won the last six meeting between these teams in all competitions.

The first chance fell to the visitors when a slick passing move saw Louis Moult fed Glenn Middleton, who flashed a drive into the side-netting.

At the other end, on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson drew a save from Jack Walton with a powerful shot, then Charlie Gilmour nodded over from the corner.

Dundee United were forced into a change as their main forward Moult had to go off with a knock on 34 minutes, with Tony Watt taking his place.

Visiting keeper Walton had to be alert moments later as he dived to push clear a low angled shot from Nathan Shaw.

David Carson slides in to halt Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton.

Five minutes before the break, Declan Glass almost broke the deadlock, but he guided his shot on to the outside of the right post.

An early opening in the second half raised home hopes as Billy Mckay fed the ball to Doran, whose tame effort bobbled wide following an attack with purpose.

On the hour, a sweeping move almost brought the opener, but Billy Mckay scooped a shot inches wide after Longstaff cleverly picked him out.

United were soon enjoying another good spell though and substitute Kai Fotheringham saw his stinger pushed away by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The Taysiders were reduced to 10 men on 69 minutes when Ross County loanee Jordan Tillson was sent off after two bookings inside 10 minutes of coming on, with the second yellow for a foul on Charlie Gilmour.

In the first minute of stoppage-time, United grabbed the points when after Ridgers clawed a drive on to the bar before Declan Gallagher teed up Mochrie, who slammed home from close range.

It sparked huge celebrations for Goodwin and his team and despair for the hosts, who could not find a leveller in the remaining few moments.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Carson 7, Ajdur 6 (Delaney 78), Boyes 6, Harper 7, Shaw 6 (Bray 90), Anderson 6 (Lodovica 90), Gilmour 6, Doran 6 (Thompson 60), Longstaff 6 (Samuels 60), Billy Mckay 7. Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Davidson, Hyde, Brooks.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-2-3-1): Walton 7, Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 7, Holt 7, McMann 6, Docherty 6 (Mochrie 80), Glass 7 (Tillson 60), Middleton 7, Sibbald 6, Meekison 6 (Fotheringham 60), Moult 5 (Watt 34). Subs not used: Newman (GK), Denham, Graham, Tillson, Freeman, Watt, Stirton.

Referee: Calum Scott 6.
Attendance: 3503.
Man of the match: David Carson.

 

