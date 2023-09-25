English divers to travel to Aberdeenshire to aid search for missing Hazel Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

English divers to travel to Aberdeenshire to aid search for missing Hazel Nairn

The Monymusk grandmother was swept away after the River Don burst its banks back in November last year.

By Ross Hempseed
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
New search efforts to take place this weekend to find missing Hazel Nairn. Images: Police Scotland/Kenny Elrick.

A group of divers from Lancashire will travel to Aberdeenshire to assist in the continued search for Hazel Nairn.

The grandmother from Monymusk was swept away after the River Don burst its bank back in November 2022.

The body of Mrs Nairn’s Westie Ruaridh was found during the first week of searches.

Her family has never given up hope of finding Mrs Nairn’s body, with multiple searches taking place involving kayakers and paddleboarders along the River Don.

However, all searches which have taken place over the past 10 months have been unsuccessful in finding Mrs Nairn.

Now a group of divers from Lancashire have confirmed they will be helping in a new search for the 71-year-old.

Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team will be travelling to Aberdeenshire this weekend to aid search efforts.

The group said because of the river’s length, 30 miles, plus the amount of time Mrs Nairn has been missing, makes it “one of our most difficult searches to date”.

Posting on social media, the group confirmed they would aided by “qualified and experienced divers from Aberdeen Diving Services and Aberdeen BSAC along with experienced kayakers who regularly use the river”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debbie Beattie to lose her job by Christmas due to council budget cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen lollipop lady fears child will be killed on busy road as council force…
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Brave 18-year-old chased after her rapist as he fled through Aberdeen city centre
Breaking news image.
A96 partially blocked due to two-car collision north of Inverurie
New signs at a Westhill roundabout have been installed to ease confusion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New signs at Westhill roundabout after confusion over changed road markings
Moray Unison is balloting school staff on strike action after rejecting a 5% offer.
Parents left in limbo as Aberdeen school strike closures confirmed for tomorrow - with…
Missing goose in Fyvie.
Hunt to find 'beloved' missing pet goose who flew away following incident with dog…
Cars and people gathered outside Beach Ballroom.
Arrest made and three anti-social behaviour orders issued at 'carnage' Aberdeen car meet
Leonard Baxter of Aberdeen has died aged 96.
Lenny Baxter, whose Footdee home was bombed by Luftwaffe, dies aged 96
Offshore workers arrive back in Aberdeen after a spell offshore.
North Sea workers still getting bigger despite cutting down on chips
Clark Fraser admitted being concerned in the supply of nearly £60,000 of cannabis. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen man caught with nearly £60,000 cannabis in bedroom cupboard