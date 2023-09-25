English divers to travel to Aberdeenshire to aid search for missing Hazel Nairn

A group of divers from Lancashire will travel to Aberdeenshire to assist in the continued search for Hazel Nairn.

The grandmother from Monymusk was swept away after the River Don burst its bank back in November 2022.

The body of Mrs Nairn’s Westie Ruaridh was found during the first week of searches.

Her family has never given up hope of finding Mrs Nairn’s body, with multiple searches taking place involving kayakers and paddleboarders along the River Don.

However, all searches which have taken place over the past 10 months have been unsuccessful in finding Mrs Nairn.

Now a group of divers from Lancashire have confirmed they will be helping in a new search for the 71-year-old.

Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team will be travelling to Aberdeenshire this weekend to aid search efforts.

The group said because of the river’s length, 30 miles, plus the amount of time Mrs Nairn has been missing, makes it “one of our most difficult searches to date”.

Posting on social media, the group confirmed they would aided by “qualified and experienced divers from Aberdeen Diving Services and Aberdeen BSAC along with experienced kayakers who regularly use the river”.