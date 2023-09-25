Aberdeenshire school strikes confirmed: Here’s a list of some that are set to close this week

Some schools across Aberdeenshire will close for up to three days this week due to strike action.

It comes as discussions over a pay dispute for thousands of non-teaching school staff across the country have been ongoing for months.

Leaving primary and secondary schools to close from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

The strike action affects early learning staff, support staff, and other key workers, including administrators, janitors, and cleaning and catering teams.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland, and Western Isles councils are all affected.

Pupils face up to three days of no school due to strikes

Here is a list of schools set to close as early as tomorrow:

Buchanhaven Primary School and ELC- will be closed to all pupils, but the school has not specified if it will close for the three days of strike action.

Gordon Primary School- will be closed to all pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Portlethen School- will be closed to all primary and nursery pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Kemnay Primary School– the nursery will close due to industrial action, but the school will open as normal to staff and pupils. However, it has not been confirmed if the school will close for three days.

Fraserburgh Academy – will open to S4-S6 pupils only on Tuesday as S1-S3 pupils are asked to log on online and follow their usual timetable. However, the school will close to all learners on Wednesday and Thursday.

Whitehills School Nursery – will be closed to nursery pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Hillside School- will be closed to all pupils from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meiklemill School – will only open for primary 1, primary 1/2, and primary 2 on Tuesday. It has not been confirmed if the school will open on Wednesday and Thursday yet.

Mackie Academy – will open to S4-S6 students only on Tuesday. It has not been confirmed if the school will open on Wednesday and Thursday yet.

Dunnottar School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Longside School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Rosehearty School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but they will review the situation for Wednesday at 4pm tomorrow.

Inverurie Academy – will be closed to all pupils from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meethill School – will be closed to pupils only. However, it has not yet been confirmed if it will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Fraserburgh South Park School – the nursery will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but primary one to seven will be open as normal.

Torphins School – the nursery will close to all pupils on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Insch School – will open to P3M P3/4 P4S and P4/5C classes only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The nursery will close.

Turriff Primary School – will close to pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Crimmond Primary School – will be closed to pupils only. It has not yet been confirmed if this will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Strathburn School – will be open to pupils in P1, P5, P6 and P7 on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Inverallochy School – the nursery will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Primary one to seven classes will open as normal.

Stuartfield School – the school will be closed to pupils only on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lochpots School – the school will be closed to pupils only on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Macduff Primary School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but the primary school will remain open. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Newtonhill School – the nursery will be closed alongside primary one to four pupils between Tuesday to Thursday. The school will remain open as normal for Primary five to seven pupils.

Sandhaven School – the school and nursery will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mearns Academy – will be closed to pupils in S1 and S2 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To find out if your child is affected by the strikes, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.