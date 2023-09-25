Aberdeenshire school strikes confirmed: Here’s a list of some that are set to close this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire school strikes confirmed: Here’s a list of some that are set to close this week

Some schools across Aberdeenshire are set to close this week due to strike action.

By Shanay Taylor
Schools across Aberdeenshire to close. Image: Shutterstock.
Some schools across Aberdeenshire will close for up to three days this week due to strike action.

It comes as discussions over a pay dispute for thousands of non-teaching school staff across the country have been ongoing for months.

Leaving primary and secondary schools to close from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

The strike action affects early learning staff, support staff, and other key workers, including administrators, janitors, and cleaning and catering teams.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland, and Western Isles councils are all affected.

Pupils face up to three days of no school due to strikes

Here is a list of schools set to close as early as tomorrow:

Buchanhaven Primary School and ELC- will be closed to all pupils, but the school has not specified if it will close for the three days of strike action.

Gordon Primary School- will be closed to all pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Portlethen School- will be closed to all primary and nursery pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Kemnay Primary School– the nursery will close due to industrial action, but the school will open as normal to staff and pupils. However, it has not been confirmed if the school will close for three days.

Fraserburgh Academy – will open to S4-S6 pupils only on Tuesday as S1-S3 pupils are asked to log on online and follow their usual timetable. However, the school will close to all learners on Wednesday and Thursday.

Whitehills School Nursery – will be closed to nursery pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Hillside School- will be closed to all pupils from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meiklemill School – will only open for primary 1, primary 1/2, and primary 2 on Tuesday. It has not been confirmed if the school will open on Wednesday and Thursday yet.

Mackie Academy – will open to S4-S6 students only on Tuesday. It has not been confirmed if the school will open on Wednesday and Thursday yet.

Dunnottar School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Longside School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Rosehearty School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but they will review the situation for Wednesday at 4pm tomorrow.

Inverurie Academy – will be closed to all pupils from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meethill School – will be closed to pupils only. However, it has not yet been confirmed if it will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Fraserburgh South Park School – the nursery will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but primary one to seven will be open as normal.

Torphins School – the nursery will close to all pupils on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Insch School – will open to P3M P3/4 P4S and P4/5C classes only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The nursery will close.

Turriff Primary School – will close to pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Crimmond Primary School – will be closed to pupils only. It has not yet been confirmed if this will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Strathburn School – will be open to pupils in P1, P5, P6 and P7 on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Inverallochy School – the nursery will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Primary one to seven classes will open as normal.

Stuartfield School – the school will be closed to pupils only on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lochpots School – the school will be closed to pupils only on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Macduff Primary School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but the primary school will remain open. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Newtonhill School – the nursery will be closed alongside primary one to four pupils between Tuesday to Thursday. The school will remain open as normal for Primary five to seven pupils.

Sandhaven School – the school and nursery will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mearns Academy – will be closed to pupils in S1 and S2 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To find out if your child is affected by the strikes, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.