Pictures show English divers joining search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn

The search for the 71-year-old is continuing at the River Don this weekend.

By Ellie Milne
A diver in the River Don during a search for Hazel Nairn
One of the divers in the River Don on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.

A group of volunteer divers from England have joined the search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn.

The 71-year-old was swept away in the River Don while walking her dog in November last year.

The body of Westie Ruaridh was discovered within weeks but Mrs Nairn has never been found.

Volunteers searching along the banks of the River Dee
Volunteers searching along the banks of the River Dee. Image: Jasperimage.

Divers search for Hazel Nairn

In the ten months since, her family and friends have never given up hope of finding her.

A number of searches have been carried out in the area with help from kayakers, paddleboarders and drone services.

Hazel Nairn and her dog
Hazel Nairn and her dog Ruaridh were trying to get home from Monymusk when they were swept away by the River Don in November 2022. Images: Facebook.

Today, a team of volunteer divers from Lancashire made the journey up to Aberdeenshire to help the family with the ongoing search.

Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team, have been using sonar technology in areas of the river where a person could become trapped.

Divers preparing to get into the water at River Don
Divers preparing to get into the water. Image: Jasperimage.

They were assisted by those from Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd, Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club and Aberdeenshire Drone Services, as well as experienced kayakers who know the area well.

‘Most difficult’ search

In a post shared online earlier this week, the visiting volunteers said the search for Mrs Nairn would be “one of their most difficult to date”.

Volunteers get into their gear ahead of the search
Volunteers get into their gear ahead of the search. Image: Jasperimage.

The divers were seen in and around the water, which covers 50km along to the coast, using their specialist kit today.

All of the teams, as well as friends and family, are expected to return to the river tomorrow to continue the search efforts.

Beneath the Surface use sonar technology when carrying our searches
Beneath the Surface use sonar technology when carrying our searches. Image: Jasperimage.
Experts at the River Don
A number of experts came together for the River Don search. Image: Jasperimage.
A man gives a briefing before the search
Phil Jones, from Beneath the Surface, gave a briefing before the search got under way. Image: Jasperimage.
Two divers in the River Don
Divers at work in the River Don. Image: Jasperimage.
Divers looking through trees
Search teams targeted areas where a person could become trapped in the river. Image: Jasperimage.
Diver in the River Don
One of the divers in the search team in the River Don. Image: Jasperimage.
Diver searching underwater
A diver searching underwater. Image: Jasperimage.
Three divers using kit in the River Don
A number of groups came together for the search this weekend. Image: Jasperimage.
The search started in the River Don near Kemnay. Image: Jasperimage.
Two divers getting into their gear before starting a search of the River Don near Monymusk
Diving teams preparing before the River Don search. Image: Jasperimage.

