Pictures show English divers joining search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn

A group of volunteer divers from England have joined the search for Monymusk grandmother Hazel Nairn.

The 71-year-old was swept away in the River Don while walking her dog in November last year.

The body of Westie Ruaridh was discovered within weeks but Mrs Nairn has never been found.

Divers search for Hazel Nairn

In the ten months since, her family and friends have never given up hope of finding her.

A number of searches have been carried out in the area with help from kayakers, paddleboarders and drone services.

Today, a team of volunteer divers from Lancashire made the journey up to Aberdeenshire to help the family with the ongoing search.

Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater sonar search and recovery dive team, have been using sonar technology in areas of the river where a person could become trapped.

They were assisted by those from Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd, Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club and Aberdeenshire Drone Services, as well as experienced kayakers who know the area well.

‘Most difficult’ search

In a post shared online earlier this week, the visiting volunteers said the search for Mrs Nairn would be “one of their most difficult to date”.

The divers were seen in and around the water, which covers 50km along to the coast, using their specialist kit today.

All of the teams, as well as friends and family, are expected to return to the river tomorrow to continue the search efforts.