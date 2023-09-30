Fraserburgh beat Brechin to reach Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland League

Fraserburgh beat Brechin City 2-1 to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Goals from Logan Watt and Ryan Sargent won it for the Broch at Glebe Park against the Hedgemen, who scored through Fraser MacLeod and finished with 10 men after Euan Spark’s red card.

Fraserburgh will take on Brora Rangers or Keith in the final of the competition at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park next month.

The home side had more of the ball in the opening period but clear-cut chances for either side were hard to come by.

Brechin’s Spencer Moreland had an effort deflected over and for Fraserburgh Lewis Davidson swerved a 25-yarder wide in the early stages.

After half an hour Fraser MacLeod curled a shot from the edge of the area straight into the hands of Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

Then in the 37th minute the visitors had the lead. Watt dispossessed MacLeod in midfield, with some of the home supporters looking for a free-kick, and found Greg Buchan who then passed to Scott Barbour on the left flank.

Ryan Cowie made a run beyond Barbour and when he got the ball picked out Watt with a low cross which he fired into the left corner from 12 yards.

Shortly before the interval Greg Buchan fired a volley off target from 20 yards.

Hosts down to 10

Five minutes into the second half Brechin were dealt a setback when they were reduced to 10 men.

Euan Spark’s wayward header allowed Ryan Sargent to get in behind with referee Filippo Mazzoni judging that Spark had pulled down Sargent before showing the City defender a red card.

The home side were unhappy with the decision but so were Fraserburgh because they felt the foul was inside the box and rather on the edge of the area as Mazzoni ruled.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the Hedgemen levelled in the 55th minute when a short corner routine saw Hamish Thomson’s shot blocked, but the loose ball broke for MacLeod and his strike was deflected beyond Joe Barbour into the left corner.

Shortly after MacLeod played Grady McGrath in down the right, but the usually clinical striker couldn’t hit the target with a clear sight of goal.

Just after the hour mark Fraserburgh regained the lead when Watt won the ball in midfield and picked out Sargent who took a superb first touch before firing into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Inside the final quarter of an hour Sargent scored again from a Watt cross, but the flag was up for offside.

In the third minute of injury time Broch sub Connor Wood should have sealed it when he was through on goal but fired wide.

Around the grounds

The second Highland League Cup semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith at Dudgeon Park was postponed due to a traffic accident on the A9 which led to the road being closed and meant the Maroons were unable to reach the ground.

That accident also stopped Wick Academy travelling to Grantown-on-Spey to take on Strathspey Thistle in the Breedon Highland League.

In the other league fixtures Buckie Thistle defeated Nairn County 5-0 at Victoria Park. Josh Peters, Jack MacIver, Dale Wood, Max Barry, Scott Adams and Marcus Goodall scoring for the Jags.

Huntly beat Clachnacuddin 8-0 at Christie Park with a hat-trick from Andy Hunter and goals from Alex Thoirs, Lewis Crosbie, Sam Morrison’s own goal, Brodie Allen’s penalty and Michael Dangana’s counter.

Formartine United lost 4-2 to Turriff United at North Lodge Park. John Allan gave Turra the lead before Adam Emslie levelled for the home side. Ewan Clark restored the visitors’ advantage and then added to it with a penalty.

Aaron Norris pulled one back for Formartine before Owen Kinsella’s goal put the seal on Turriff’s victory.

Rothes won 1-0 against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park with Aidan Wilson scoring.