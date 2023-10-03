Scottish detective to reveal how he caught serial killer in new show coming to Aberdeen during Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish detective to reveal how he caught serial killer in new show coming to Aberdeen during Granite Noir

The Makings of a Murderer is coming to the Granite City next year.

By Chris Cromar
Detective David Swindle standing up.
Detective David Swindle will bring The Makings of a Murderer to Aberdeen in February. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The Scottish detective who caught Peter Tobin will be bringing his show on snaring serial killers to Aberdeen.

The Makings of A Murderer is coming to the Granite City on February 22 and will see David Swindle reveal what goes on behind the scenes of a murder investigation.

With more than 34 years as a senior detective, Mr Swindle will share his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved and how the murderers got away with it.

It’s just one of the Aberdeen Performing Arts productions taking place next year during annual crime-writing festival Granite Noir, which runs from February 22 – 25.

The Makings of A Murderer sign.
The Makings of a Murderer is part of next year’s Granite Noir. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Legendary actor David Suchet will come to the Music Hall for one night on February 20
with Poirot and More, which will serve as a precursor to the festival.

Twelve Angry Men will also take place at His Majesty’s Theatre from February 20-24.

Further announcements for Granite Noir will be made soon, while an announcement from APA includes productions heading for the Lemon Tree.

The 2024 schedule includes:

  • Singalong Matilda the Musical – February 10
  • Calendar Girls the Musical – February 13-17
  • Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch – March 12-16
  • Aberdeen Student Show: Mounthoolin Rouge – April 24-27
  • James V: Katherine – April 30-May 1
  • Peppa Pigs’s Fun Day Out – July 17-18

‘Wickedly entertaining line-up of new shows’

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “This is a wickedly entertaining line-up of new shows, from the gritty to the glamorous and from the cream of local talent to world famous names.

“We can’t wait to bring the living legend that is David Suchet to the Music Hall in February and for the fascinating and insightful The Makings of a Murderer, and the brilliant Twelve Angry Men warming us up nicely for Granite Noir 2024.

David Suchet.
David Suchet will be coming to Aberdeen next year.

“The gloriously fun Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula will be a hugely entertaining twist on a Disney classic, while the student show is always a highlight in our programme.

“We’re delighted that Rona Munro’s James V will be bringing the very best of Scottish theatre to the Lemon Tree and the wonderfully heartwarming Calendar Girls is not to be missed.”

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on
Thursday and on general sale from Friday.

