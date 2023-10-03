Scottish detective to reveal how he caught serial killer in new show coming to Aberdeen during Granite Noir

The Scottish detective who caught Peter Tobin will be bringing his show on snaring serial killers to Aberdeen.

The Makings of A Murderer is coming to the Granite City on February 22 and will see David Swindle reveal what goes on behind the scenes of a murder investigation.

With more than 34 years as a senior detective, Mr Swindle will share his unique insight into the minds of the murderers, the famous cases that were never solved and how the murderers got away with it.

It’s just one of the Aberdeen Performing Arts productions taking place next year during annual crime-writing festival Granite Noir, which runs from February 22 – 25.

Legendary actor David Suchet will come to the Music Hall for one night on February 20

with Poirot and More, which will serve as a precursor to the festival.

Twelve Angry Men will also take place at His Majesty’s Theatre from February 20-24.

Further announcements for Granite Noir will be made soon, while an announcement from APA includes productions heading for the Lemon Tree.

The 2024 schedule includes:

Singalong Matilda the Musical – February 10

Calendar Girls the Musical – February 13-17

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch – March 12-16

Aberdeen Student Show: Mounthoolin Rouge – April 24-27

James V: Katherine – April 30-May 1

Peppa Pigs’s Fun Day Out – July 17-18

‘Wickedly entertaining line-up of new shows’

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “This is a wickedly entertaining line-up of new shows, from the gritty to the glamorous and from the cream of local talent to world famous names.

“We can’t wait to bring the living legend that is David Suchet to the Music Hall in February and for the fascinating and insightful The Makings of a Murderer, and the brilliant Twelve Angry Men warming us up nicely for Granite Noir 2024.

“The gloriously fun Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula will be a hugely entertaining twist on a Disney classic, while the student show is always a highlight in our programme.

“We’re delighted that Rona Munro’s James V will be bringing the very best of Scottish theatre to the Lemon Tree and the wonderfully heartwarming Calendar Girls is not to be missed.”

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale to Friends of Aberdeen Performing Arts on

Thursday and on general sale from Friday.