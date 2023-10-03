King Charles dons high-vis jacket and hard hat as he tours sawmill in Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles dons high-vis jacket and hard hat as he tours sawmill in Aboyne

The King last visited James Jones & Sons 24 years ago as the Prince of Wales.

By Shanay Taylor
Company chairman Tom Bruce-Jones along with King Charles on a tour inside the sawmill talking with site manager Duncan Cassie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Company chairman Tom Bruce-Jones along with King Charles on a tour inside the sawmill talking with site manager Duncan Cassie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

King Charles looked joyous today as he donned a hard hat and high-vis jacket to take a tour around a sawmill in Aboyne.

His Majesty previously visited James Jones and Sons Limited back in 1999 when he was the Prince of Wales.

Today he received a tour of the facilities as he thanked all of the “marvellous” employees for all the hard work they do.

The family-owned business first opened in Aboyne in 1962 and was rebuilt in 1991.

King Charles meets some of the sawmill staff. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
King Charles in his safety wear. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, the Aboyne site has received its second visit from His Majesty today, following his visit 24 years ago.

King Charles returns to the sawmill after 24 years

King Charles was greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Mr Alexander Manson, and chairman of James Jones & Sons Limited, Mr Tom R. Bruce.

It was safety first as His Majesty got kitted up in all of the protective gear – including a hard hat and high-vis jacket.

This is believed to be the first time he has worn a hard hat and high-vis jacket since becoming King.

He was then taken up to the log cabin where he was able to overlook the entire operation from above.

King Charles on a tour of the sawmill with company chairman Tom Bruce-Jones. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

After this, His Majesty walked across the flood defence area, which was installed following a fleet of bad floods in 2015.

As he toured the operations room of the main sawmill, it was smiles all around as he the King got to see what goes on behind the scenes.

The firm is the UK’s leading family-owned forest products company with operations in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

King Charles shared how “impressed” he was with all of the efforts made in Aboyne as he met long-standing employees, apprentices and student placements.

A picture of a previous visit by King Charles with then company chairman Tom Bruce-Jones, was on display at the sawmill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Unveiling a plaque commemorating his visit, which was made of walnut by employees on-site, he also signed the visitor book before being presented with an engraved wooden bowl.

It was at this point the King thanked the workers in Aboyne for “dealing with some of the Balmoral timber, occasionally.”

Workers thanked for dealing with Balmoral timber

When asking the price of the timber, chairman Tom Bruce-Jones, whose father welcomed Charles in 1999, joked it was “too expensive”.

Saying how nice it was to visit and see the sawmill in operation still, King Charles added: “whether I’ll be able to come back in another 24 years’ time is another matter, I may not be around”.

Some of the workers even reminisced on His Majesty’s last visit as Ian Mackenzie, the area harvesting manager for North Scotland recalled meeting him as Prince Charles in 1999.

King Charles unveils a plaque commemorating his visit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Keith Anderson, who has been with the firm for over two decades and Ramsay Dickey, who joined only four years ago said they were both “thrilled” to meet the King and added how they “enjoyed his sense of humour”.

The sawmill now trades indirectly with the Balmoral Estate, including high-quality pine, but the working relationship goes back decades.

Tom Bruce-Jones said: “We were able to showcase the environmental advantages of UK-grown structural timber products to support our collective views on building future houses sustainably.”

Before the King left, he took the time to admire the “enormous area, that the firm covers all around the world”, adding that the work from each and every employee is “fantastic”.

