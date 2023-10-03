‘Unique’ chance to holiday with your horse as farmer lodges plans for ‘equestrian retreat’ at Huntly

Fields outside Huntly could be transformed into an idyllic “equestrian retreat” giving guests the “unique” chance to take their horses on holiday.

Louise Cruickshank has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to build four chalets at Logie Newton Farm.

And a block of eight stables would be built for animal-loving holidaymakers.

The family behind the plans say it could provide much-needed income to help the business survive in a “demanding and challenging” industry.

BBQs and hot tubs on offer for visitors of Huntly retreat

There would be two sizes of chalets on offer.

A one and two-bedroom option would be available, with both featuring an open plan living area including kitchen and dining facilities.

The chalets would also have double bedrooms and accessible shower rooms.

Meanwhile, visitors could head outside and enjoy a BBQ, brick fire pit and even hot tubs.

A new stable block would be built on the site for equine guests, with plenty room outside for them to enjoy a change of scenery.

Holiday chalets could help to secure farm’s future

Miss Cruickshank said the proposal would create “high quality” and “affordable” accommodation at Logie Newton Farm.

Business there is currently overseen by her father David, however Louise would be in charge of this new venture.

The plan would enable the farming business to adapt to the “demanding and changing needs” of the agriculture industry and help to secure its long-term future.

Equestrian facilities are already in place at the farm, however this new idea would open the site up to visitors.

As Louise currently lives there she would be on hand to run and manage the retreat.

She argued the facility would support tourism in Aberdeenshire, bringing a much-needed economic boost to local businesses including cafes, restaurants and shops.

It is hoped the site would also bring visitors to tourist attractions such as Fyvie Castle, which is just a 15-minute drive away.

You can view the plans here.