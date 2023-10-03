‘Unique’ chance to holiday with your horse as farmer lodges plans for ‘equestrian retreat’ at Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ chance to holiday with your horse as farmer lodges plans for ‘equestrian retreat’ at Huntly

Applicant Louise Cruickshank says it would bring in income to help the farm survive "challenging" times.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of one of the proposed holiday chalets near Huntly. Image: John Wink Design
An artist impression of one of the proposed holiday chalets near Huntly. Image: John Wink Design

Fields outside Huntly could be transformed into an idyllic “equestrian retreat” giving guests the “unique” chance to take their horses on holiday.

Louise Cruickshank has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to build four chalets at Logie Newton Farm.

And a block of eight stables would be built for animal-loving holidaymakers.

The family behind the plans say it could provide much-needed income to help the business survive in a “demanding and challenging” industry.

BBQs and hot tubs on offer for visitors of Huntly retreat

There would be two sizes of chalets on offer.

A one and two-bedroom option would be available, with both featuring an open plan living area including kitchen and dining facilities.

The proposed one-bed holiday chalet. Image: John Wink Design

The chalets would also have double bedrooms and accessible shower rooms.

Meanwhile, visitors could head outside and enjoy a BBQ, brick fire pit and even hot tubs.

A new stable block would be built on the site for equine guests, with plenty room outside for them to enjoy a change of scenery.

The one and two-bedroom holiday chalets that could be making their way to Logie Newton Farm. Image: John Wink Design

Holiday chalets could help to secure farm’s future

Miss Cruickshank said the proposal would create “high quality” and “affordable” accommodation at Logie Newton Farm.

Business there is currently overseen by her father David, however Louise would be in charge of this new venture.

The proposed equestrian retreat would be located next to Logie Newton Farm. Image: John Wink Design

The plan would enable the farming business to adapt to the “demanding and changing needs” of the agriculture industry and help to secure its long-term future.

Equestrian facilities are already in place at the farm, however this new idea would open the site up to visitors.

An artist impression of what the two-bedroom holiday chalet could look like. Image: John Wink Design

As Louise currently lives there she would be on hand to run and manage the retreat.

She argued the facility would support tourism in Aberdeenshire, bringing a much-needed economic boost to local businesses including cafes, restaurants and shops.

It is hoped the site would also bring visitors to tourist attractions such as Fyvie Castle, which is just a 15-minute drive away.

You can view the plans here.

