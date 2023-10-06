Police watchdog launches probe after man dies in A93 crash near Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police watchdog launches probe after man dies in A93 crash near Aboyne

The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.

By Ross Hempseed
A number of police cars lined up along the A93 near Aboyne.
Police cars at the scene of a collision on the A93 near Aboyne. Image: Jasperimage.

The police will be investigated after a 53-year-old man died in a crash on the A93 Aboyne to Banchory road.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Thursday on a stretch of road between Rosehill and Dess.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched quickly to the scene, east of Aboyne.

A yellow and blue police car sits behind a blue police road closed sign.
Police cars block the A93 Aboyne to Banchory road following a collision. Image: Jasperimage.

Police confirmed the incident involved one vehicle, which left the road.

It resulted in the route being closed for several hours, eventually reopening just after 7.30pm.

A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 53-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road and crashed on the A93 east of Aboyne at around 8.30am on Thursday, October 5.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident is also being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review commissioner, who look into accidents involving the force.

A spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 53-year-old man, in Aberdeenshire on October 5, under the instruction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Popeyes sign
Approved: New Orleans chicken drive-thru Popeyes coming to Aberdeen
Langdykes pub in Cove Bay.
New tenants wanted to 'restore former glory' of Langdykes pub in Cove
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Community ownership is growing momentum in towns and cities.
Community ownership: buyouts boom in urban Scotland but more needed in north-east
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens
Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird's new space in…
Popular restaurant could be forced to close after Christmas Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'm not breaking even': Harbour Galley restaurant could be forced to close amid alcohol…
Linda Farmer, 49, has been reported missing from Huntly.
Missing woman from Huntly traced by police
Head Teacher Ross Watson with pupil Flynn Mulloy P6 and 93 year old former pupil Millicent Birse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'I loved being here': 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road…
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital