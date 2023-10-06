Police watchdog launches probe after man dies in A93 crash near Aboyne

The police will be investigated after a 53-year-old man died in a crash on the A93 Aboyne to Banchory road.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Thursday on a stretch of road between Rosehill and Dess.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were dispatched quickly to the scene, east of Aboyne.

Police confirmed the incident involved one vehicle, which left the road.

It resulted in the route being closed for several hours, eventually reopening just after 7.30pm.

A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A 53-year-old man has died after his vehicle left the road and crashed on the A93 east of Aboyne at around 8.30am on Thursday, October 5.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The incident is also being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review commissioner, who look into accidents involving the force.

A spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 53-year-old man, in Aberdeenshire on October 5, under the instruction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”