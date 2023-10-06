Great mid-week dining offers will surprise at The Exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Great mid-week dining offers will surprise at The Exchange

Exciting new food and drink offers at The Exchange in Aberdeen are the perfect excuse to dine out mid-week.

In partnership with The Exchange Pub & Restaurant
Inside The Exchange bar and restaurant in Old Aberdeen
The Exchange has lots of character and a relaxed atmosphere.

Situated in Aberdeen, The Exchange Pub and Restaurant is set to breathe new life into the Merchant Quarter offering a fresh take on dining, drinking and live music. We paid a visit to the Aberdeen restaurant and bar to chat to the owners, Sri Lankan husband and wife team, Mahinda and Menaka, to find out more.

On first glance you might not expect to find such a hive of activity and atmosphere behind the quaint façade on Exchange Street, just a short walk from Aberdeen bus and train station.

Housed within a rather picturesque little building dating from 1794, which once served as the Trinity Chapel of Ease and even a banana factory, the interior of The Exchange is packed full of character.

The Exchange bar in Aberdeen

Dining with a difference in Aberdeen

Having undergone a sympathetic refurbishment, on entering The Exchange it feels both comfortable and cosy – perfect for enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer. Locals may remember the building as MUSA, but the new owners are keen to put their own stamp on things.

The Exchange team told us: “We’ve got a selection of local craft beers and a great kitchen to go alongside it. We want people to come in and have a drink, have some food and have a good laugh while you do it.”

There’s a delicious menu with well-loved pub classics, however, there’s a great deal of excitement around the newly launched special offer food evenings (which include a drink too) taking place each week at the Aberdeen restaurant including:

  • Devil’s curry night on Monday for £9.99
  • Burger night on a Tuesday for £7.99
  • Pie night on a Wednesday for £7.99

We wanted to discover more about the menus on offer.

Pies that surprise

The pie night might have some surprises in store as we found out: “Our pies are always a little bit different. For example, for the rugby we had a chicken balmoral pie to represent Scotland and then we did a chicken chakalaka pie to represent South Africa, which was chicken with a South African relish.

Pie and pint at The Exchange
Try something different with a pie and pint at The Exchange.

“When we’re talking pies, we’re not just talking plain steak and chicken, we’re doing something really different with it – although we will still do the classics and vegetarian options too.”

Every Wednesday night you can enjoy a pie and a drink for only £7.99 at the Aberdeen restaurant and bar, and with new pies to try each week (and some old favourites too!) there’s no reason pie night can’t become a regular date in your culinary diary.

Dine at the devil’s curry night

Intrigued by the ominously named devil’s curry, we wanted to know exactly what was in store for customers at curry night on a Monday: “The devils curry is a Sri Lankan curry that hasn’t really been done here in Scotland.

“It’s a hot Sri Lankan stir fry with either chicken, pork, beef or Quorn, perfect paired with a nice cold pint of beer.”

Monday nights you can indulge in a curry and a pint for £9.99. Having Sri Lankan heritage, Mahinda and Menaka have strived to ensure the devil’s curry is authentic, offering something exciting and new to the Aberdeen curry scene.

devils curry at The Exchange Aberdeen
Try the devils curry, a spicy Sri Lankan curry perfect to go with a pint.

Keen foodies should also keep a look out for the arrival of a new Sri Lankan restaurant Mahinda and Menaka are planning to open in Aberdeen in the near future.

Pub classics with a twist

It’s not just pies and curry on offer at The Exchange (although the pies and curry are temping in their own right!). The kitchen also offers a whole host of twists on pub classics, with the nacho fried chicken wings being an in-demand choice with customers. Food is also available for delivery via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

There are a range of events in the pipeline at The Exchange including monthly live music. The Exchange can also host private events providing a fabulous venue and food for company functions, birthday parties, wedding receptions, retirement parties, cocktails parties, hen nights and more.

Indulge in a festive feast! The Exchange will have a special Christmas menu available from 1 December to 24 December with booking available online now.

Keep up to date with everything going on at The Exchange on Facebook and Instagram.

With delicious home cooked meals, craft beers and a unique atmosphere, The Exchange is well worth a visit. The midweek deals offer fabulous value for money along with exciting menus, providing the perfect excuse to dine out in Aberdeen any night of the week.  

More from Food and Drink

Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
The line-up of dishes my friend Lauren and I enjoyed at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll definitely be Bebek': Why you need to book a table at Laila Turkish…
Singularity Sauce owner Mark McAuley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Aberdeen isn't known for hot sauce, but it is now': How London inspired Singularity…
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
It's back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after…
The Hebridean Baker on a mountain top
The Hebridean Baker may be on top of the world, but his feet are…
I picked out these three beers specifically for the cider fans. Images: Elin Beattie
3 Scottish fruit beers to try if you only like cider
Shot 'n' Roll will open in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre later this month. Vegan Bay Baker has baked up a new, exclusive cinnamon roll recipe for the pink, punk brand. Image: DC Thomson
Shot 'n' Roll: What do we know about the Trinity Centre's new cinnamon roll…
A dish from Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which is hosting events as part of the Provenance Festival.
Provenance Festival: Here are some of the food and drink events running this week...
A variety of Heavenly Desserts signature desserts.
Indulge your sweet tooth: 3 Heavenly Desserts to try in Aberdeen
Partygoers enjoy a Christmas night out in Aberdeen at a bar decorated with festive lights and mini santa hats
Planning a Christmas party? 5 ideas for a festive night out in Aberdeen