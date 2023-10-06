Great mid-week dining offers will surprise at The Exchange

Situated in Aberdeen, The Exchange Pub and Restaurant is set to breathe new life into the Merchant Quarter offering a fresh take on dining, drinking and live music. We paid a visit to the Aberdeen restaurant and bar to chat to the owners, Sri Lankan husband and wife team, Mahinda and Menaka, to find out more.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

On first glance you might not expect to find such a hive of activity and atmosphere behind the quaint façade on Exchange Street, just a short walk from Aberdeen bus and train station.

Housed within a rather picturesque little building dating from 1794, which once served as the Trinity Chapel of Ease and even a banana factory, the interior of The Exchange is packed full of character.

Dining with a difference in Aberdeen

Having undergone a sympathetic refurbishment, on entering The Exchange it feels both comfortable and cosy – perfect for enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer. Locals may remember the building as MUSA, but the new owners are keen to put their own stamp on things.

The Exchange team told us: “We’ve got a selection of local craft beers and a great kitchen to go alongside it. We want people to come in and have a drink, have some food and have a good laugh while you do it.”

There’s a delicious menu with well-loved pub classics, however, there’s a great deal of excitement around the newly launched special offer food evenings (which include a drink too) taking place each week at the Aberdeen restaurant including:

Devil’s curry night on Monday for £9.99

Burger night on a Tuesday for £7.99

Pie night on a Wednesday for £7.99

We wanted to discover more about the menus on offer.

Pies that surprise

The pie night might have some surprises in store as we found out: “Our pies are always a little bit different. For example, for the rugby we had a chicken balmoral pie to represent Scotland and then we did a chicken chakalaka pie to represent South Africa, which was chicken with a South African relish.

“When we’re talking pies, we’re not just talking plain steak and chicken, we’re doing something really different with it – although we will still do the classics and vegetarian options too.”

Every Wednesday night you can enjoy a pie and a drink for only £7.99 at the Aberdeen restaurant and bar, and with new pies to try each week (and some old favourites too!) there’s no reason pie night can’t become a regular date in your culinary diary.

Dine at the devil’s curry night

Intrigued by the ominously named devil’s curry, we wanted to know exactly what was in store for customers at curry night on a Monday: “The devils curry is a Sri Lankan curry that hasn’t really been done here in Scotland.

“It’s a hot Sri Lankan stir fry with either chicken, pork, beef or Quorn, perfect paired with a nice cold pint of beer.”

Monday nights you can indulge in a curry and a pint for £9.99. Having Sri Lankan heritage, Mahinda and Menaka have strived to ensure the devil’s curry is authentic, offering something exciting and new to the Aberdeen curry scene.

Keen foodies should also keep a look out for the arrival of a new Sri Lankan restaurant Mahinda and Menaka are planning to open in Aberdeen in the near future.

Pub classics with a twist

It’s not just pies and curry on offer at The Exchange (although the pies and curry are temping in their own right!). The kitchen also offers a whole host of twists on pub classics, with the nacho fried chicken wings being an in-demand choice with customers. Food is also available for delivery via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

There are a range of events in the pipeline at The Exchange including monthly live music. The Exchange can also host private events providing a fabulous venue and food for company functions, birthday parties, wedding receptions, retirement parties, cocktails parties, hen nights and more.

Indulge in a festive feast! The Exchange will have a special Christmas menu available from 1 December to 24 December with booking available online now.

With delicious home cooked meals, craft beers and a unique atmosphere, The Exchange is well worth a visit. The midweek deals offer fabulous value for money along with exciting menus, providing the perfect excuse to dine out in Aberdeen any night of the week.