Les Misérables the musical announce FIVE shows at P&J Live

The cast of Les Misérables the musical have set their sights on Aberdeen as part of their upcoming world tour.

Producers of Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular, have announced five concert dates at P&J Live next year.

The shows will run from October 17 to 20.

The tour, spanning 15 countries, will kick off in Belfast before hitting stages in Glasgow, Sheffield and Aberdeen.

World audiences to get ‘unique opportunity’ to see Les Misérables live

In a statement, producer Cameron Mackintosh said he is “thrilled” to bring the acclaimed West End show to audiences worldwide.

Mr Mackintosh said: “I’m thrilled to announce the initial venues where this spectacular production of Les Misérables will run.

“This much-anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine) in their favourite musical.”

“Over the show’s nearly 40 years of existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries.”

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular will feature more than 65 cast and orchestra members.

Producers are expanding the Les Misérables the staged concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End.

The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, where it will soon be celebrating its 39th revolutionary year.

The arena show will boast a new design, specially created for audiences of more than 3,000.

The tour will run throughout the musical’s 40th anniversary to become the world’s longest-running musical, with performances set to continue until 2025.

Tickets for all P&J Live shows on general sale from 10am on Thursday.