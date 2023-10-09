Milltimber Brae remains closed after River Dee burst its banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Milltimber Brae remains closed after River Dee burst its banks

Structural engineers are assessing the bridge a day on from the flooding.

By Shanay Taylor
The bridge is currently closed after the river burst its banks yesterday afternoon.
Milltimber Brae remains closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Milltimber Brae remains closed a day after the River Dee burst its banks.

The bridge in Aberdeen, which connects North Deeside Road and South Deeside Road, is shut as structural engineers carry out assessments.

The city was hit with non-stop disruption over the weekend as a surge of bad weather – including severe flooding dominated the region.

The Met Office previously warned of disruption as fast-flowing or deep floodwater caused a danger to life.

Milltimber Brae between South and North Deeside Road is closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Both the River Dee and Spey burst their banks causing travel chaos across the north-east.

Amid the disruption, Aberdeen City Council announced that due to the impacts of flooding, Milltimber Brae was forced to close.

Structural engineers are currently assessing the bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Structural engineers are currently assessing the bridge as it remains closed to traffic, with an update expected from the council later tonight.

Flood alert remains in place for Aberdeen

A SEPA flood alert remains in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

Pictures show the River Dee still appears to be running high and fast. Despite the bridge being closed, motorists are continuing to drive across.

Motorists still appear to be driving across the bridge despite it being closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The bridge has been badly affected by flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain as west coast braced for more tomorrow

