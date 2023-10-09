Milltimber Brae remains closed after River Dee burst its banks

Milltimber Brae remains closed a day after the River Dee burst its banks.

The bridge in Aberdeen, which connects North Deeside Road and South Deeside Road, is shut as structural engineers carry out assessments.

The city was hit with non-stop disruption over the weekend as a surge of bad weather – including severe flooding dominated the region.

The Met Office previously warned of disruption as fast-flowing or deep floodwater caused a danger to life.

Both the River Dee and Spey burst their banks causing travel chaos across the north-east.

Amid the disruption, Aberdeen City Council announced that due to the impacts of flooding, Milltimber Brae was forced to close.

Structural engineers are currently assessing the bridge as it remains closed to traffic, with an update expected from the council later tonight.

Flood alert remains in place for Aberdeen

A SEPA flood alert remains in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

Pictures show the River Dee still appears to be running high and fast. Despite the bridge being closed, motorists are continuing to drive across.