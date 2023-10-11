Aberdeen could shorten the teaching day and ditch plans for new schools to balance the council’s budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen could shorten the teaching day and ditch plans for new schools to balance the council’s budget

Plans for new schools in Aberdeen could be ditched or delayed as councillors struggled to cut £83m for the yearly budget.

By Alastair Gossip
Schools could bear the brunt of Aberdeen council efforts to save £83m over the next four years - but the public is being given a say. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Schools could bear the brunt of Aberdeen council efforts to save £83m over the next four years - but the public is being given a say. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans to build new four new schools in Aberdeen could be shelved or delayed – unless the public convinces the city council to press on.

Devastating budget cuts have been put to city residents, with the most ominous concerning learning.

Education budget lines account for around £31 million of suggested cuts brought forward by city accountants.

It comes after major cuts to schools were threatened earlier this year, but avoided during crunch talks.

Free meals at schools could stop – with children being directed to the nearest shop to get breakfast and lunch.

School kitchens could close, with supermarket vouchers issued to children in need in lieu of free meals. Free breakfast provision at schools could also come to an end.

Meanwhile, free school transport could be halted to save £2m, schools could be cleaned less often and funding for music tuition cut.

Lollipop crossing patrollers – who only weeks ago were told they would not be moved from their preferred spots – could be removed from all city schools, or only kept where these is no pedestrian crossing.

But the largest proposed saving is to stop or delay the school estate programme, priced at £12m over the next four years.

Debbie Beattie patrolling the road.
Lollipop Lady Debbie Beattie (pictured on Cairncry Road) is among many under threat of losing their job as the council are cutting the number of crossing patrollers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In the drive to slash £83m from council funding by April 2028, primaries to cater for Bucksburn and Newhills, Grandhome and Loirston could be reconsidered.

A new secondary for youngsters living in Hazlehead and Countesswells is also on the line.

Another £7m could be clawed back halving the number of funded hours in city nurseries for all but the worst-off.

Millions has been spent expanding Aberdeen’s early learning centres to accommodate children for the funded 1,140 hours.

A red outline shows the location of the proposed school.
The red outline shows the location of the proposed school in the Bucksburn/Newhills area. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

But if the change were to go through, free provision would drop to 600 hours for families on higher income – with an option to buy more if there is space for their kids.

Aberdeen City Council is polling the public on a raft of budget cuts and tax rises, as politicians try to balance the books.

Council chiefs have promised that every view submitted in the online consultation matters.

“It will be invaluable to learn about attitudes towards service delivery, how operations might be supported, and the potential impacts of any changes on people,” Liberal Democrat council co-leader Ian Yuill told us.

What do you think of the proposed budget cuts? Let us know in our comments section below.

The public is being urged to give their views on Aberdeen City Council budget proposals, ahead of councillors deciding how to slash £83m from public spending in the next four years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But even if the drastic cutbacks at nurseries were backed by the public, it could be a course of action that would put the council Mr Yuill co-leads with the SNP on a collision course with the SNP Scottish Government.

Ministers would need to approve the multi-million-pound cuts to ELC provision.

And another big money option – in the race to £83m – would be similar.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill and Christian Allard refused to comment. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Finance chiefs have suggested cutting the school week by two hours and 30 minutes a week in Aberdeen’s primary and secondary schools to save another £7m over the next two years.

But again, this would require the nod from Holyrood.

Councillors considered shortening the school day in March.

However, then Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville threatening financial sanctions if the Granite City strayed from the ordained 25-hour-a-week minimum.

Find out more about the other proposed Aberdeen City Council budget cuts – and find out how to have your say – here.

Conversation