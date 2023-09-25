Aberdeen lollipop lady fears child will be killed on busy road as council force her to move area

A lollipop lady in Aberdeen fears a child will be killed after being told she is being relocated.

Debbie Beattie, 58, has been helping Cornhill Primary School pupils cross Cairncry Road for nearly a decade.

She took over the role from her mother, who retired at 84 after 16 years as the lollipop lady.

But Aberdeen City Council told her last week that the zone she patrols will no longer be considered a ‘priority one area’, meaning she must relocate or lose her job by Christmas.

Mrs Beattie, 58, told The P&J: “I’ve spent the week tearing up.

“I love the kids and the community.

“It actually breaks my heart to think there will be no one there to help these kids cross the road.”

“We have traffic lights and on too many occasions have cars gone through the red lights.

“It’s far too busy and far too dangerous.”

Hundreds of parents have already signed a petition to keep Debbie, who says she is unable to relocate as she doesn’t drive.

She added: “I live in Cornhill and work there.

“All of the other schools are too far away as I don’t have a car.

“It’s really sad and I’m going to miss the children so much.”

Local parents set up petition

Over 300 people have already signed a petition to keep Mrs Beattie at Cairncry Road.

Part of the petition reads: “Many people have had stories of their children being knocked down by cars not paying attention to the traffic lights or the crossing.

“Please let’s help our lollipop lady save her job and keep protecting our children everyday.”

Community councillor Amanda Stephen said: “I’m the secretary of Rosehill and Stockethill community council and we weren’t informed at all.

“The council is supposed to consult with us. We have lost an asset in the area as her knowledge and expertise with the kids is amazing.

“There will be accidents and it is a huge issue.”

Mrs Beattie continued: “I understand cutbacks and that things aren’t great.

“But, I earn just over £200 a month and I can’t see how that would make much of a difference.

“I need this job more than I think. I need a reason to get up in the morning.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individual staffing matters.

“We would like to reassure our communities that we continue to provide a service at our highest priority crossings.”