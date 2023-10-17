Storm Babet to cause ‘disruption for road, rail and ferries’ as weather warning upgraded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet to cause ‘disruption for road, rail and ferries’ as weather warning upgraded

People are advised to make only essential journeys while the north of Scotland experiences one of the rainiest Octobers since the 1890s

By Alberto Lejarraga
Transport Scotland has announced roads will be disrupted due to the storm. Image: Derek Laidler.
Heavy rain and winds from Storm Babet are expected to cause delays and disruption for road, rail and ferry journeys, with high-sided vehicles on exposed routes at risk.

Police Scotland has warned to make trips only if “necessary”  as the Met Office upgraded a yellow weather warning to amber for much of the north-east region for Thursday and Friday. Yellow warnings remain in place for the rest of the north of Scotland.

The warnings follow some of the heaviest rain Scotland has witnessed since the 1890s, while the upcoming storm could hit some already saturated and flooded areas.

Scotland is experiencing one of the wettest Octobers since the 1990s. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The weekend of October 7 and 8 saw 100 to 150mm of rain falling widely across many areas across the southern and central Highlands.

However, the current forecast rainfall predicts that some regions in the north-east could see those figures surpassed, with some areas seeing 150 to 200mm of rain over a two-to-three-day period.

The Met Office further announced that the heavy rain will be accompanied by strong east to south-easterly winds.

Journeys “likely to be affected”

Stein Connelly, from Transport Scotland, said: “We recently witnessed some of the most severe weather in Scotland since the 1890s, and another wave of challenging conditions is expected this week.

“Check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings – whether by foot, bike, car, rail or ferry.”

Police Scotland has advised to only travel if your journey us essential. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Head of Road Policing, advised travellers to plan ahead and consider if their journey “is really necessary or if it can be delayed until conditions improve”.

ScotRail Customer Operations Director Phil Campbell said: “We’ll continue to monitor the forecast, and teams will be working around the clock to deal with any weather-related incidents that Storm Babet brings.

“We ask customers who are planning to travel to keep an eye on our website, app or social media feeds for live updates.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

The Met office has announced the following issues can take place due to the “exceptionally wet conditions across parts of eastern Scotland.”

  • Dangerous driving conditions because of spray and flooded roads
  • Road closures and bus and train service delays and cancellations likely
  • Extensive flooding to homes and businesses is possible, which could lead to collapsed or damaged buildings or structures
  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
  • There is a chance that communities in flooded areas could be completely cut off, perhaps for several days
  • Power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service, may be lost

