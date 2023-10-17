Western Isles singer wins gold as nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles singer wins gold as nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital

Nine-week-old Innes Beaton was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow last Wednesday after falling ill at their home in Back.

By Michelle Henderson and Bailey Moreton
Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton holding her trophy.
Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton from Back on the Isle of Lewis with the Maybury Gardens Cup for P6 fluent girls solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A nine-year-old Western Isles singer struck gold at the Mod as her nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital.

Innes Beaton was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow last Wednesday after falling ill at home in Stornoway.

Following rigorous tests, with his mother Ann Marie Beaton firmly by his side, doctors diagnosed him with meningitis.

Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton holding her trophy.
Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton with her trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

As Innes undergoes treatment in hospital, the 37-year-old pulled herself away from his beside to watch her daughter Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton compete at the Mod.

The youngster from Back sang her heart out in the solo traditional singing for fluent Gaelic girls under 11s.

‘This is special for her’

Mrs Beaton said despite the difficult circumstances they were facing, she wanted Aibhlin to have her moment.

She said: “He took unwell last week and was airlifted down to Glasgow from Stornoway last Wednesday.

“I’m going back now as I have just come from the hospital. You have to do it for your children, and this is special for her.”

Aibhlin is expanding her musical talent beyond singing. She already plays piano and is currently learning the fiddle, but couldn’t pick a favourite.

On coming to the Mod, she said: “I like just competing and having fun and just the singing itself.”

For her efforts, she took home the Maybury Gardens Cup, and a gold badge, plus two silver badges in the traditional singing for fluent Gaelic girls under 11, and for poetry recitation for primary six fluent speakers.

