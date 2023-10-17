Western Isles singer wins gold as nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital

A nine-year-old Western Isles singer struck gold at the Mod as her nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital.

Innes Beaton was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow last Wednesday after falling ill at home in Stornoway.

Following rigorous tests, with his mother Ann Marie Beaton firmly by his side, doctors diagnosed him with meningitis.

As Innes undergoes treatment in hospital, the 37-year-old pulled herself away from his beside to watch her daughter Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton compete at the Mod.

The youngster from Back sang her heart out in the solo traditional singing for fluent Gaelic girls under 11s.

‘This is special for her’

Mrs Beaton said despite the difficult circumstances they were facing, she wanted Aibhlin to have her moment.

She said: “He took unwell last week and was airlifted down to Glasgow from Stornoway last Wednesday.

“I’m going back now as I have just come from the hospital. You have to do it for your children, and this is special for her.”

Aibhlin is expanding her musical talent beyond singing. She already plays piano and is currently learning the fiddle, but couldn’t pick a favourite.

On coming to the Mod, she said: “I like just competing and having fun and just the singing itself.”

For her efforts, she took home the Maybury Gardens Cup, and a gold badge, plus two silver badges in the traditional singing for fluent Gaelic girls under 11, and for poetry recitation for primary six fluent speakers.