Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fancy a sneak peek at The Foundry Bar’s new look?

The Aberdeen sports bar was officially re-opened by Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack.

By Michelle Henderson
Dave Cormack cutting ribbon at The Foundry with staff.
The Foundry Bar was officially re-opened by Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. He is joined by the bar's Mark Joseph, Kieren Joseph and Melissa Ewing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It’s out with the old and in with the new for Aberdeen bar, The Foundry, as it reopens to punters following a major facelift.

The pub has welcomed its first round of customers through the door following weeks of renovation works.

Earlier this month, the Holburn Street bar – popular for showing live sport – closed its doors to undergo a complete refit with an aim to provide a “better experience” for customers.

Inside The Foundry.
43 TVs are spread out across the bar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

More than two weeks on, the new and improved watering hole is officially open for business.

Aberdeen Football Club chairman Dave Cormack stepped forward to cut the ceremonial ribbon as the first stream of customers caught a glimpse of the new premises.

‘Same great bar – but better’

Despite the 43 television screens dotted about the premises, deputy manager Kieran Joseph says the driving force is to become a local venue to cater for the needs of everyone in the community.

He said: “The revamp is absolutely beautiful. I am so happy to be open as I am absolutely shattered.

“We had a few teething problems – the storm didn’t help – so deliveries were delayed. It was touch and go for a few days but we managed to pull it all together.

Dave Cormack with members of The Foundry's staff.
Dave Cormack even managed to pull a pint at the bar’s reopening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s warmer and a lot more inviting as well as being modern and fresh. The new booths in the window are great for people-watching but it just makes it really cosy. The new eating area, again just ties it all in with the Aberdeen-related wall art.

“We have taken the same great bar and we’ve made it much more inviting and warmer.”

TV screens aplenty

The bar boasts more television screens for live sports coverage – including a TV screen outside for smokers – complete with a better sound system for disco nights.

Pipers playing at the bar's reopening.
Pipers were on hand at the reopening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The premises also offer a bright space for “cost of living” meal and drink deals and afternoon teas.

Mr Joseph says their aim is to drive up food sales while supporting the local community and providing top-class entertainment.

The Foundry Aberdeen rug.
The Foundry is back. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The deputy manager said they also want to provide a platform to local artists on a regular basis.

He added: “We are really well known for our football and our sport but we want to show customers we are much more than just a sports bar.

A place for everyone

“We want it to be a place where you can take your mum during the day for a coffee and a cake, meet up with the girls at the weekend and a place you and your partner or husband can come and watch football at the weekend. It is all three in one.

Inside The Foundry.
Bosses say the bar feels bigger and better. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It’s also nice to give back. There will be at least one live local band on ever week as opposed to just doing discos. We want to put the local drive back into it which is always nice.

“The sports is still there. We still have 43 televisions… but we have hidden it. It will be a fantastic sports bar but we have softened it to make it a great restaurant, bar and sports bar all at the same time.”

New-look Foundry to reopen with doorway TV for smokers to watch football

Conversation