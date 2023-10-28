Moray Missing Aberlour woman traced by police Police have confirmed the 27-year-old woman has been found safe and well. By Chris Cromar October 28 2023, 11.47am Share Missing Aberlour woman traced by police Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6237064/police-appeal-missing-danielle-thomson-elgin/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have confirmed Danielle Thomson has been found. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A 27-year-old woman reported missing from Aberlour has been traced. Danielle Thomson was last seen in the High Street area of Elgin at about 2pm on Wednesday. Police launched a public appeal for information in an effort to trace her whereabouts. This morning, officers have confirmed the 27-year-old has been found safe and well.
Conversation