Missing Aberlour woman traced by police

Police have confirmed the 27-year-old woman has been found safe and well.

By Chris Cromar
Police have confirmed Danielle Thomson has been found. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A 27-year-old woman reported missing from Aberlour has been traced.

Danielle Thomson was last seen in the High Street area of Elgin at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police launched a public appeal for information in an effort to trace her whereabouts.

This morning, officers have confirmed the 27-year-old has been found safe and well.

