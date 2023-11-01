Thieves raid Aberdeen high rises for brass fire kit worth thousands of pounds

Police are appealing for information after two blocks of flats in Aberdeen had £3,500 worth of fire safety equipment stolen.

A total of 32 brass valves from the dry riser pipes at Balgownie Court and St Ninian’s Court, in the Seaton area, have been taken.

The equipment had been inspected on June 6, however, when maintenance personnel from Aberdeen City Council arrived as part of a regular inspection on August 9, they were found to be missing.

The dry riser pipes run up the stairwells of each block. There is one valve on each floor, with 16 floors and 16 valves in total per block.

Police Constable William Bayliss said: “These valves allow the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to attach their hose apparatus and pump water directly in the event of a fire.

“All of these valves have now been replaced at an approximate cost of £3,500.”

The officer continued: “However, for some time, their absence meant there was a significant safety risk to everyone living within the flats as it could have potentially prevented firefighters from effectively tackling a fire.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows where these valves might be to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 1243 and 1274 of August 14, 2023.