Man charged after heroin and cocaine worth £20k found at Portlethen property

A man has been charged after officers uncovered a stash of drugs at a property in Portlethen.

Police, acting on intelligence, raided a property at Mossside Drive in Portlethen on Tuesday, October 31.

They discovered drugs including heroin and ‘crack’ cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Police charged a 52-year-old man in connection with the recovery, who is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Drugs worth £20k recovered

DC Dan Donnelly of the Aberdeen Proactive CID, said: “We are committed to identifying the supply chain which brings drugs into the north-east and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders as criminals from larger cities in England expand their operations into smaller towns and set out to exploit young and vulnerable people to sell drugs and carry cash.

“They bring violence, coercion and abuse and may also take over a vulnerable person’s home, known as cuckooing.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”