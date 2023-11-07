More than £83,000 raised in memory of Aberdeen dad-of-four who died from cancer as charity ‘astounded’ by generosity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than £83,000 raised in memory of Aberdeen dad-of-four who died from cancer as charity ‘astounded’ by generosity

Kevin Wilson was supported by Friends of Anchor before his death in July from an aggressive brain tumour.

By Ross Hempseed
Kevin Wilson at the Brave show. Image: James Murison.
Kevin Wilson at the Brave show. Image: James Murison.

More than £83,000 has been raised in memory of an Aberdeen dad who died from cancer aged 51.

Kevin Wilson, 51, passed away in July after a year-long battle with an aggressive brain tumour.

Towards the end of his life, the Dyce dad-of-four was supported by charity Friends of Anchor.

His friends and family set up a JustGiving page in December 2022, and vowed to ‘run a marathon for Kevin’.

From left, Ashley and Kevin Wilson with their son Lewis and dog Bono. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It has since surpassed its £50,000 target and raised over £83,000 for the charity, which supports patients and staff at specialised wards and clinics within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The page was created by pal Scott Davidson, who is preparing to run the Copenhagen Marathon in May next year along with Adam Ramsay and Rasmus Engell.

Mr Ramsay is also preparing to take on the Malaga Marathon on December 10.

The trio had hoped that Mr Wilson would be at the finish line.

Instead, his wife Ashley will be making the trip to cheer him on in memory of a “special man who’s touched so many lives all over the world”.

Kevin Wilson was supported by Friends of Anchor.
Kevin Wilson, with his wife Ashley, and his sons. Image: Image: Ashley Wilson.

Mr Davidson said: “It’s totally overwhelming the generosity that people have had so far.

“I’ve had a close relationship with Anchor, knowing several members of staff who cared for Kevin and so I know the amazing work they do. It’s second to none.”

More than £30,000 was raised within the first 12 days of the fundraiser – long before anyone was set to pound the pavements in a marathon.

He added: “It was hugely important to get involved. He was more than just a work colleague, he was a friend as he was to many.

“He was quite reserved sometimes, with Kevin nothing was ever an issue.

“We work in a high-paced environment and it didn’t seem to faze him.

“He was one of the lads, he fitted in very well with the team.”

Friends of Anchor supported dad following diagnosis

Mr Wilson, who was born in Aberdeen but lived in Dyce, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after he collapsed while working in Iraq last summer.

The tumour was successfully removed, but the cancer had invaded nearby brain tissue and he had to go through sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

In the following months, the services provided by Friends of Anchor and NHS staff became a lifeline for Mr Wilson and his family.

In May, he took part in the charity’s Brave catwalk show.

Charity ‘astounded’ by support

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive of Friends of Anchor said the charity was “astounded” by the level of generosity from people who support the page.

She said: “What an honour to Kevin and all those who knew and loved him to see the page reach record highs.

“It’s nothing like we’ve seen before at Friends of Anchor.

“Having the privilege of meeting and getting to fondly know Kevin and his wife Ashley has deeply impacted the team.

“Knowing the sheer elation and encouragement it brought Kevin as he witnessed every new milestone the page hit is something for the boys to be incredibly proud of.

“And that assurance that every penny they’ve phenomenally raised is going directly to the Unit, making an impact here and now, is another really touching tribute for Scott and Adam to hold on to.”

Wife’s heartfelt tribute to ‘heroic’ Brave model Kevin Wilson, 51

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men standing behind bar.
Malones Aberdeen manager reveals what makes his Irish pub Scotland's best sports bar -…
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts
Remembrance day celebrations across the north and north-east.
Remembrance Day: Here are the events are happening in your area
The Oasis Power Buoy transferring power to the CTV GXS Viking off Peterhead.
Tests off Peterhead pave way for fully electric vessels on offshore wind farms
Trinity Centre, Aberdeen, at Christmas
Trinity Centre empty units to be taken over by local traders in run-up to…
This spectacular photo shows Ellon couple Claire and Alasdair Macdonald under the Northern Lights. Image: Iain Struthers Photography
Ellon newlyweds snapped under Northern Lights as they hail 'unique and brilliant' wedding photo
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 2
Kevin Leslie admitted smashing windows, striking trees and hire bikes when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man avoids prison after smashing up Aberdeen city centre street with set of golf…
Ian, Jimmy and Richard Stuart in the Bedford Dormobile
Cherished campervan has new home in transport museum after bringing family 60 years of…
Raymond Bisset during his time as Aberdeenshire provost.
Obituary: Raymond Bisset, last Provost of former Gordon District dies aged 81

Conversation