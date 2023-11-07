More than £83,000 raised in memory of Aberdeen dad-of-four who died from cancer as charity ‘astounded’ by generosity

More than £83,000 has been raised in memory of an Aberdeen dad who died from cancer aged 51.

Kevin Wilson, 51, passed away in July after a year-long battle with an aggressive brain tumour.

Towards the end of his life, the Dyce dad-of-four was supported by charity Friends of Anchor.

His friends and family set up a JustGiving page in December 2022, and vowed to ‘run a marathon for Kevin’.

It has since surpassed its £50,000 target and raised over £83,000 for the charity, which supports patients and staff at specialised wards and clinics within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The page was created by pal Scott Davidson, who is preparing to run the Copenhagen Marathon in May next year along with Adam Ramsay and Rasmus Engell.

Mr Ramsay is also preparing to take on the Malaga Marathon on December 10.

The trio had hoped that Mr Wilson would be at the finish line.

Instead, his wife Ashley will be making the trip to cheer him on in memory of a “special man who’s touched so many lives all over the world”.

Mr Davidson said: “It’s totally overwhelming the generosity that people have had so far.

“I’ve had a close relationship with Anchor, knowing several members of staff who cared for Kevin and so I know the amazing work they do. It’s second to none.”

More than £30,000 was raised within the first 12 days of the fundraiser – long before anyone was set to pound the pavements in a marathon.

He added: “It was hugely important to get involved. He was more than just a work colleague, he was a friend as he was to many.

“He was quite reserved sometimes, with Kevin nothing was ever an issue.

“We work in a high-paced environment and it didn’t seem to faze him.

“He was one of the lads, he fitted in very well with the team.”

Friends of Anchor supported dad following diagnosis

Mr Wilson, who was born in Aberdeen but lived in Dyce, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour after he collapsed while working in Iraq last summer.

The tumour was successfully removed, but the cancer had invaded nearby brain tissue and he had to go through sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

In the following months, the services provided by Friends of Anchor and NHS staff became a lifeline for Mr Wilson and his family.

In May, he took part in the charity’s Brave catwalk show.

Charity ‘astounded’ by support

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive of Friends of Anchor said the charity was “astounded” by the level of generosity from people who support the page.

She said: “What an honour to Kevin and all those who knew and loved him to see the page reach record highs.

“It’s nothing like we’ve seen before at Friends of Anchor.

“Having the privilege of meeting and getting to fondly know Kevin and his wife Ashley has deeply impacted the team.

“Knowing the sheer elation and encouragement it brought Kevin as he witnessed every new milestone the page hit is something for the boys to be incredibly proud of.

“And that assurance that every penny they’ve phenomenally raised is going directly to the Unit, making an impact here and now, is another really touching tribute for Scott and Adam to hold on to.”