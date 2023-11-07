Mystery as £1m-a-month MV Alfred chartered by CalMac for another six months on unknown route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery as £1m-a-month MV Alfred chartered by CalMac for another six months on unknown route

It comes after the ferry was found to be too big to berth at Stornoway Port, where it was originally meant to sail to and from Ullapool.

By Alberto Lejarraga
MV Alfred
CalMac has extended the charter of MV Alfred for another six months. Image: CalMac.

CalMac has confirmed MV Alfred will be chartered for a further six months on the West Coast after it was found to be ‘too big’ for Stornoway Port.

Owned by Pentland Ferries, the vessel was chartered by CalMac for nine months from March 2023 – costing taxpayers £1million a month.

It will now continue to be operated by CalMac until the end of July 2024 – but the exact route remains a mystery.

A CalMac spokesperson said that MV Alfred is expected to operate as a resilience vessel and also assist with vessel overhaul cover where required.

MV Alfred was discovered to be too big to fit in Stornoway Port. Image: Pentland Ferries.

MV Alfred was originally expected to provide freight services between Ullapool and Stornoway.

However, CalMac reported last month that the vessel was too big to fit in Stornoway Port.

The operator announced that another ferry, MV Arrow, was to take on the Ullapool-Stornoway route.

MV Alfred repaired following issues

MV Alfred was recently out of action after having broken down for the second time in a month.

Gearbox issues spotted on the boat at the end of September originally led to cancellations to and from Arran, while repairs were undertaken for three weeks.

The incident was followed by an issue with MV Alfred’s thruster that needed repairs to be undertaken in late October.

A CalMac spokesperson said: “MV Alfred has been repaired but will not be running the freight service on the Stornoway-Ullapool route, as she cannot berth at those ports.

“This will not affect service delivery, as we already had other vessels in place to operate that route.”

“We are currently planning where the Alfred’s next deployment will be.”

New vessel for Stornoway route as £1 million-a-month rental ferry ‘too big’ for port

