Aberdeen engineer who helped develop world’s largest passenger plane receives knighthood

Sir Iain Gray was recognised in the first King's Birthday Honours this year.

By Ellie Milne
Sir Iain Gray
Sir Iain Gray has been recognised for his work in the aerospace industry. Image: Cranfield University.

An Aberdeen-born engineer who helped develop the world’s biggest passenger plane has been knighted for his services to the aerospace industry.

Sir Iain Gray was awarded his Knighthood Batchelor at Windsor Castle on November 1, having previously received a CBE from the Queen.

The Dons fan was involved in developing the double-decker Airbus A380, which is used for Emirates flights between Glasgow and Dubai and is loved by plane spotters.

Sir Iain is also the director of Aerospace at Cranfield University in Bedford.

Professor Iain Gray
Professor Iain Gray received his knighthood at Windsor earlier this month. Image: Cranfield University.

He said: “I discovered my passion for aerospace and aviation at an early age through Concorde and it was after I completed my engineering degree at Aberdeen University that I decided to pursue a career in aerospace.

“I feel enormously lucky to have had such a fulfilling career in this sector with the highlight being involved in the development of the Airbus A380.

“I have worked with some amazing people and thank all the talented and dedicated colleagues across industry, government and academia who have played such an important part in my career.

“In my current role at Cranfield it is a privilege to see the huge potential of the next generation coming through into the world of aviation and aerospace.

“It has been quite special to be part of the team at Cranfield building the next generation of capability and facilities under the banner of Cranfield Global Research Airport.”

‘Remarkable achievements’

Sir Iain now lives in Bristol, but was born and raised in Aberdeen and attended Aberdeen University.

He worked as director of engineering and managing director at Airbus UK and was instrumental in the set-up of the Concorde Museum in Bristol.

Professor Karen Holford, chief executive and vice-chancellor of Cranfield University, added: “His remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the world of aerospace and I know will continue to inspire future generations.”

New Year Honours: Elgin construction boss Bill Robertson awarded a knighthood

