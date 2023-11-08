Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders

Her new employer says she will be a 'huge asset for the team'.

By Keith Findlay
Blackadders' latest hire, Gillian Donald, with Simon Allison, the law firm's head of employment, in Aberdeen.
Blackadders' latest hire, Gillian Donald, with Simon Allison, the law firm's head of employment, in Aberdeen. Image: Neville Robertson Communications

Aberdeen-based employment lawyer Gillian Donald has left Brodies to join Blackadders as a partner.

Ms Donald grew up in Northern Ireland but the Granite City became her home after she studied law at Aberdeen University. She qualified as a solicitor in 2001, specialising in employment law.

Most of her legal career to date was spent with Stronachs, where she was a partner and head of the employment team.

‘Practical, solution-focused advice’

In 2015 she took a career break to care for her son, who suffered from a degenerative illness. She then returned to the legal profession and joined Brodies as a senior associate.

She advises on the full range of employment law matters.

According to Blackadders, its new partner is known for her “practical, solution-focused advice”.

Gillian is bringing more than 20 years’ experience of employment law.”

Simon Allison, who heads up Blackadders’ employment team, said: “We are delighted to have a new partner of the calibre of Gillian, and continuously working to expand geographically and enhance our reputation for first-class advice to our clients.

“Gillian is bringing more than 20 years’ experience of employment law and will be a huge asset for the team. ”

Ms Donald said she was “really excited” to be joining Blackadders.

She added: “I am looking forward to working with the team to develop Blackadders’ employment law offering in Aberdeen and the north-east, and contributing to the success of this ambitious firm.”

Blackadders’ top five goal

The employment team at Blackadders operates across the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Ms Donald is the latest in a string of high-profile recruits to the overall practice, which has ambitions to become a top five Scottish legal firm within three years.

Its Aberdeen office is on Bon Accord Square. The firm has had a base in the Granite City since January 2014, when it merged with long-established local firm Adam Cochran.

Ms Donald will be firm’s seventh partner in Aberdeen

There are currently six partners in Aberdeen, with the number rising to seven after Ms Donald starts next week. They are part of a 31-strong team working for Blackadders in Scotland’s third largest city.

Headcount across the whole group totals 206, with 27 partners.

