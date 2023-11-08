Aberdeen employment lawyer quits Brodies for Blackadders

Aberdeen-based employment lawyer Gillian Donald has left Brodies to join Blackadders as a partner.

Ms Donald grew up in Northern Ireland but the Granite City became her home after she studied law at Aberdeen University. She qualified as a solicitor in 2001, specialising in employment law.

Most of her legal career to date was spent with Stronachs, where she was a partner and head of the employment team.

‘Practical, solution-focused advice’

In 2015 she took a career break to care for her son, who suffered from a degenerative illness. She then returned to the legal profession and joined Brodies as a senior associate.

She advises on the full range of employment law matters.

According to Blackadders, its new partner is known for her “practical, solution-focused advice”.

Simon Allison, who heads up Blackadders’ employment team, said: “We are delighted to have a new partner of the calibre of Gillian, and continuously working to expand geographically and enhance our reputation for first-class advice to our clients.

“Gillian is bringing more than 20 years’ experience of employment law and will be a huge asset for the team. ”

Ms Donald said she was “really excited” to be joining Blackadders.

She added: “I am looking forward to working with the team to develop Blackadders’ employment law offering in Aberdeen and the north-east, and contributing to the success of this ambitious firm.”

Blackadders’ top five goal

The employment team at Blackadders operates across the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Ms Donald is the latest in a string of high-profile recruits to the overall practice, which has ambitions to become a top five Scottish legal firm within three years.

Its Aberdeen office is on Bon Accord Square. The firm has had a base in the Granite City since January 2014, when it merged with long-established local firm Adam Cochran.

Ms Donald will be firm’s seventh partner in Aberdeen

There are currently six partners in Aberdeen, with the number rising to seven after Ms Donald starts next week. They are part of a 31-strong team working for Blackadders in Scotland’s third largest city.

Headcount across the whole group totals 206, with 27 partners.