Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 80, missing overnight from Portlethen

Norma Reid was last seen at about 5pm on Tuesday.

By Ellie Milne
Norma Reid missing
Norma Reid, 80, has not been seen since last night. Image: Police Scotland.

An 80-year-old woman has been reported missing from Portlethen.

Norma Reid was last seen in the Dunvegan Crescent area at about 5pm on Tuesday.

Police have now launched a public appeal to help trace her.

She is described as being 4ft 11ins tall and of slim build with grey hair.

It is not known what she was wearing.

Norma is a keen walker and often frequents Nicol Park, Portlethen Moss, Bourtree Park and the Badentoy Industrial Estate.

Missing Norma not in contact with family

Sergeant James Griffin said: “Norma is in regular contact with family and friends however it is out of character for her to not be in touch.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Norma and would ask anyone who may have seen her, or a woman matching her description, to contact police as soon as possible.

“I’d ask anyone with any information that can help trace her current whereabouts to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1891 of November 8.

